Band of brothers

Location: Dock Street Landing, Plattsburgh Time: Saturday, August 22, gates open at 6:30, concert begins at 7:30 Tickets: $20 per carload, cash only, first-come, first-served "All social distancing guidelines are followed at all Curbside concerts to ensure the health and safety of all performers and audience members. Cars are parked six-to-eight feet apart from each other. Once parked, audience members have two options. They can remain in their vehicles to listen to the music, either by opening their windows to hear the audio from the stage or by listening on a FM frequency on their car radio. Or, they can sit in a lawn chair next to their vehicle, as long as they are always close enough to touch their vehicle at all times, thus ensuring that proper social distancing always occurs. Face masks must be worn whenever people are outside of their vehicles." -- Benjamin Pomerance