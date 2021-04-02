PLATTSBURGH — Following the canvassing of absentee ballots and write-in votes in the Clinton County Area 9 special election Friday, Josh Kretser's total spiked up to 81 votes.
The former City of Plattsburgh Common Council member was the sole candidate on the ballot, running on the Democratic and Working Families party lines.
In-person voting, including nine days of early voting, drew 45 votes, which broke down to 24 for Kretser and 21 write-ins, Clinton County Board of Elections Republican Commissioner Greg Campbell said Thursday.
Sixty absentees and the write-ins saw 57 votes for Kretser, 19 votes for Chris Jackson and five "scatterings," which are random write-ins that get lumped together.
The Clinton County Legislature had voted in January to hold a special election to fill the vacancy created when Chris Rosenquest took over as City of Plattsburgh mayor.
Campbell previously said that a total of 143 absentee ballots had been issued. No further canvassing is scheduled unless more ballots come in Monday, he said Friday.
That means, barring any major shifts in totals caused by the remaining ballots, Kretser could be sworn in Tuesday, the day results are set to be certified.
"And I will be attending my first legislative meeting on the following day," he said.
Reflecting on campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kretser said he found Area 9 constituents "appreciated telephone communication, emails and the use of social media platforms rather than in-person meetings."
Kretser, who served two terms as Ward 6 councilor from 2014 through 2017, said he could not be more excited to return to local government.
"I love our community and I am looking forward to continuing to collaborate with community stakeholders for the betterment of our region."
Campbell had no definitive way of knowing, but assumed the "Chris Jackson" named in the write-ins was the former City of Plattsburgh Common Council member who Kretser defeated for the Ward 6 seat in 2013.
Reached by phone, Jackson said he was not aware of the votes and had not staged a write-in push, but that it was nice to hear.
"It's pretty much a surprise. It is what it is."
Jackson resides in Area 9 and admitted to being one of the 19 write-ins in his favor.
Asked if he had any thoughts on the write-in votes for Jackson, Kretser said he invites anyone interested in contributing their knowledge and ideas to contact county legislators.
"Until in-person public meeting attendance is permitted, members of the public can attend virtual meetings via Zoom."
