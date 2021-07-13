Balloon release to honor Lyon Mountain woman

PLATTSBURGH — Friends of Crisie L. Luebbers will honor her with a balloon release at the Macdonough Monument this Sunday.
"She was a very kind person, sweet, sweet person who would help you out in any way that you needed," said Diana Davies, who knew Luebbers, 46, of Lyon Mountain for more than 20 years.
"She’d give the shirt off her back — even if she didn’t have it she’d give it to you."
IN OUR FAMILY
Luebbers' death was ruled a homicide last week. Police have charged two people with her murder.
"It was a big shock to all of us," said Davies, whose husband, Lamont Murchison, was friends with Luebbers for more than 30 years.
Davies, who works at the Press-Republican, recalled helping Luebbers get a job at the company for a time. The two remained friends before and after their time as coworkers.
"She's been in our family for many years."
She recalled that Luebbers was very good with her kids, who looked up to her and called her "Aunt Crisie."
"Sometimes it’s not blood that’s family, it’s your closest friends that are family, you know?"
PUT COFFEE ON
Luebbers enjoyed get-togethers where she would make s'mores with Davies' and Murchison's children and mix up Murchison's favorite, Bloody Marys.
Davies works the overnight shift, and when Luebbers would come to her house in the mornings while she was sleeping, she'd make sure a pot of coffee was on.
"Then once the coffee was done, she’d wake me up because she knew how I was when I didn’t have my coffee when I first got up," she said.
"But that’s like one memory I miss about her. She even did it over the years — it wasn’t just like one time, it was anytime she came to my house."
Luebbers would also send daily good morning texts to Murchison. Now, one of her daughters, Kelsy Trudeau, messages him that she's grateful he was one of her mother's friends, Davies said.
"She (Luebbers) always talked about her children to us, how proud she was of her kids and her grandkids."
SHOW SUPPORT
Davies came up with the idea to do a balloon release Monday. She said Murchison told her it was a great idea.
"So we just kind of hurried up and put it together. We wanted to show support to the family and how the community comes together in a time like this to support them and be there for them."
The event at the Macdonough Monument will start at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Davies said people will be more than welcome to talk about Luebbers if they would like, and donations will be collected for the family and turned over to them afterward.
Attendees are asked to bring their own balloons, though there will be extras for those who cannot get them, according to the event's Facebook page.
"Please let us know if you can attend and also please let us know if you cannot get your own balloons so we can make sure we have plenty of balloons for everyone," the event description reads.
"Crisie's favorite colors are teal and purple for those who would like to use those colors for their balloons."
As of Monday evening, 51 people marked themselves as "going" to the balloon release and another 60 were "interested."
EVENT INFORMATION
For more information and to RSVP to the balloon release in honor of Crisie Luebbers, go to tinyurl.com/p9ux43ub.
The event will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18 at the Macdonough Monument, City Hall Place in Plattsburgh.
