PLATTSBURGH — Bailey Ford broke ground at its future site this week and plans to park its Plattsburgh dealership there before the close of the year.
The Ford Motor Co. dealer acquired the current Cornelia Street business, formerly Plattsburgh Ford, in 2019.
President Andrew Bailey said it was always their intention to relocate out of that 8,000-square-foot facility to a larger location.
"We're certainly limited on the amount of inventory that we can stock where we currently are," he said. "And we're limited as far as our service capacity."
DECEMBER COMPLETION
Construction of the incoming near 40,000-square-foot facility is now underway and will sit atop a 6-acre lot located on Route 9 in the Town of Plattsburgh, near Cumberland 12 Cinemas and the former North Country Shopping Center.
It's pegged for December 2021 completion.
Among other enhancements, Andrew said it will expand the full-service dealer's commercial vehicle offerings and include a state-of-the-art service drive, like one now in operation at Bailey Ford's Route 11 location in Malone.
It plans to double its Plattsburgh staff to about 50.
NO. CO. ROOTS
The Bailey name has a history selling Fords in the North Country, beginning with Andrew's great-grandfather Albert Bailey Sr. in 1942.
Albert Sr. started out in Dannemora before bringing the Ford brand to Malone in the 1960's with son Lloyd by his side.
Steve, Lloyd's son and Albert Sr.'s grandson, joined the business along the way and his son, Andrew, became the fourth to do so, joining the family venture with the purchase of the Plattsburgh dealer.
SALES SKYROCKET
Since that 2019 deal, Andrew said Ford sales in Plattsburgh jumped 90 percent, despite the continued pandemic.
Asked why he thought that was, Andrew pointed to the successes of Bailey Ford in Malone, saying sales numbers there were high, because of "good profits, hiring really good people, focusing on training and bettering ourselves, and providing a good customer experience."
"We already had the processes and the procedures down; we already had the recipe out in Malone," he continued. "The challenge was to duplicate this out in Plattsburgh and that's exactly what we did."
Andrew said several managers ventured out from Malone to the Plattsburgh location to mentor others and transfer the dealer's values.
"It took all of 50 years to cultivate the way we do business, and its still changing every single day, but that was the big thing," he added. "It's not like we just started from scratch."
'JOIN IN WELCOMING'
Andrew, Steve, who is still involved in the business, and Lloyd all attended the recent groundbreaking ceremony, as well various local officials, including Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry.
Also in attendance was North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas, who called the dealer a "four-generation success story."
"And now they are building on their past by making a major investment in the future," he says in a recent chamber release. "We thank the Bailey family for their confidence in the future of our area during what remains a challenging period with the pandemic, and we congratulate them on the start of this project."
Michael Cashman, Plattsburgh Town Supervisor, gave a few words, as well, calling the Route 9 investment a "welcome addition."
"We have long known Cumberland Corners and the former North County Shopping Center space was prime for development," he says in the release. "I am confident that they will be successful as well as inspire future development.
"Today I congratulate them on this groundbreaking. Please join me in welcoming Bailey Ford to the Town of Plattsburgh."
