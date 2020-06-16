TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program has received funding from the Adirondack Foundation’s Generous Acts program.
The backpack program provides backpacks filled with nutritious foods to deserving local area children on weekends throughout the school year, according to a news release.
In addition, there also is a summer food program which provides a whole week of food in each of eight weeks during July and August. The grant funds will be used exclusively to purchase the food from the Regional Food Bank of NE NY.
“The Generous Acts Fund prioritizes programs that provide for basic needs of people such as food and housing and improve the school-readiness of young children. The Adirondack Foundation has been a consistent supporter of our backpack program,” John Bartlett, president Ticonderoga Area Backpack Program, said.
The initial roll-out of the Ticonderoga Area BackPack Program in 2013 served 30 kids at Ticonderoga Elementary. Through donations and organizations like Adirondack Foundation, the program has been able to expand, the release said.
Support for this work is from the Generous Acts Fund at Adirondack Foundation, a group that pools gifts from donors who love the Adirondacks and care about our communities, the release said.
Adirondack Foundation enhances the lives of the people in the Adirondacks through philanthropy. Recently, the Adirondack Foundation spearheaded the Special and Urgent Needs Fund to provide timely relief to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hope is to be able to continue to grow and expand this program and to provide additional food for more and more local area children who need help, the release said.
The cost to sponsor one child for an entire school year is $183. One hundred percent of all donations are used to purchase the food to fill the backpacks for local area children.
Donations are tax-deductible.
For more information, contact John Bartlett at jbartlett1@nycap.rr.com.
