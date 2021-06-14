PLATTSBURGH — Discussions surrounding job backfills at times got heated during the Clinton County Legislature’s meeting last Wednesday evening.
PERSONNEL CONCERNS
Legislator Robert Hall (D-Area 10) initially brought up concerns that members of the Personnel Committee had not been given adequate time to ask questions about the backfills, of which there were more than 15, and questioned whether all of them needed to be moved on that night.
Legislator Simon Conroy (D-Area 4) concurred, saying he would like more discussion on five full-time correction officer positions at the Clinton County Jail.
Asked for his recommendation as chair of the Personnel Committee, which puts forward such resolutions, Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) said he believed the board had strayed from the actual use of waiving rule 13.2, an action that allows the legislature to consider resolutions added to the agenda after the Friday preceding the regular meeting.
County Attorney Jacqueline Kelleher ultimately suggested an executive session to go over the positions prior to voting on them.
GAVELED DOWN
While most concerns appeared quelled following the executive session, Conroy pushed for more discussion when the regular session resumed.
Coming out first against a permanent, part-time typist position in the County District Attorney's Office, he argued that the legislature should not fund positions “without finding out why the position is needed.”
Henry said District Attorney Andrew Wylie had told the committees that business has started to pick back up again following a year in which the pandemic slowed court activity.
Henry then tried to give Legislator Robert Timmons (R-Area 7) the floor, but Conroy kept talking.
“Legislator Timmons has the floor,” Henry said at least twice before giving a pound of his gavel. “Legislator Timmons has the floor,” he repeated sternly, pointing the gavel in Conroy’s direction.
'IT'S DISGUSTING'
Timmons went on to essentially reiterate Henry’s point, that Wylie had said during a meeting that things were starting to get busier for his office.
“They need the people that they didn’t need during COVID and now it’s necessary. It was brought up at committee. I’m not sure what you didn’t hear —”
Conroy said he did recall what Wylie said, just not if it was in executive session during the Personnel Committee’s meeting or the public forum of the Public Safety Committee.
He added that, what he has found when running a business is, when times get tight, you reduce staff and keep running the system.
“And if you can still run it like that, keep running it like that. That’s what we’re supposed to be doing as a government. We don’t just fill every backfill. It’s disgusting.”
Conroy made a motion to table the resolution, which was not seconded. He was the lone legislator to oppose the typist position.
FIVE CO POSITIONS
The meeting continued and the legislators approved three of the CO positions without further discussion.
But when the fourth came up, Conroy piped up again.
He questioned hiring five COs at a time when the jail is “half empty” in the wake of bail reform measures and when shifts are being made to alternatives to incarceration, like mental health and addiction treatment.
He suggested hiring just three COs now, then having a conversation about improving pay and benefits to make county employment more attractive.
Conroy opposed the fourth backfill. During discussion on the fifth, which he also opposed, Conroy equated the starting pay for COs with that of a Stewart's Shops employee, which he contended was $16.50 an hour.
It is worth noting that, under a plea deal for a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge, Conroy is expected be sentenced to serve six months in the Clinton County Jail beginning in July. His attorney has said that, with good behavior and time served factored it, it is anticipated he will ultimately serve about 99 days.
FLUCTUATION
County Sheriff David Favro told The Press-Republican that the jail's “maximum facility capacity,” which is set by the state Commission of Correction, is 300.
Following the implementation of the state's bail reform measures, and with COVID slowing things down since last year, the inmate population throughout the pandemic has gone from as low as 110 to as high as 155, and tends to fluctuate a bit, he said.
The sheriff noted required staffing for housing units and certain required programs, like medical. COs assigned to accompany inmates to and at the hospital, for example, may not have a specific assignment some days, but will be flat out on others.
The jail has to consider multiple factors, including when officers may be out sick or how to ensure staffing numbers allow for relief to prevent overload and burnout, Favro said. He posited the five positions were definitely needed.
“We have to be prepared for fluctuation in activities and populations.”
RIGHT ON TARGET
Favro said the five positions will keep the jail at minimum staffing and able to fulfill the duties the commission requires. He contended the jail has done very well maintaining staff, but just recently saw retirements, a resignation and two medical leaves, which can't be predicted.
Addressing Conroy's comments about Stewart's versus the jail's pay, Favro said the jail pays a bit more than the convenience chain and has better retirement benefits.
Favro said he would love to see COs paid more, and that they deserve it. He commended them on their work throughout the pandemic.
The sheriff explained that the state evaluates the jail’s staffing levels if there is a major change in operation or if the sheriff calls for a staffing analysis.
He has not called for one for several years, not wanting to make staff reductions in the face of bail reform in case any amendments were made or it was overturned.
“We’re in a good place — the inmate number is down, the staffing is down, but if we redo the analysis, I think we would be right on target with the people we’re bringing on board.”
