Back on Track: Can-Am rail biz happy with restored border access

PLATTSBURGH — A reopened Can-Am border is helping business get back on track at Vapor Stone Rail Systems.
Employees used to travel into the U.S. from Canada daily before restrictions on nonessential travel put the breaks on those trips, Human Resources Manager Holly Black said.
"My email has been full today with project managers and engineers saying, 'Hey Holly, can we come down now?' We have customers now that will be able to come onsite to be able to meet with the original project manager, our vice president can come down again — the border opening has definitely been wonderful."
BUSINESS COMPLICATIONS
Vapor Stone Rail Systems is headquartered in Montreal, housing the rail company's engineering and project management teams, with its 170-staff manufacturing site south of the Canadian border in Plattsburgh.
"Every day we had certain employees, like planners and some people from our engineering staff, that actually commuted (across the border) every day, if not three to four times a week," Black said. "When those positions were not deemed essential, because they could work from home, they were not allowed to cross."
So those duties were taken up by local staff, she added.
"They had to rely on Plattsburgh staff to send them pictures, which took time out of their days. It just made everything 10 steps longer, the fact that they couldn't be here onsite."
REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION
And the essential commuters had to have special visas, Black added.
"Some of our employees in Canada are also from Europe, which requires another separate set of visas, plus everything else. You couldn't just come across all willy-nilly. You had to make sure that you had all of the documentation."
Black said that had been a challenge for the past 20 months, noting the time constraints associated with visas, like that of the company's Vice President and Managing Director Carine Paumier-Hug, who is originally from France.
"Her visa expired in September. The next appointment with the embassy wasn't until next August."
Black was working with area officials on both sides of the border to try to expedite that process, but, with the border now open, Paumier-Hug can revisit the Plattsburgh site as soon as this week, she said.
ONGOING CHALLENGES
Canada's testing requirements are the company's latest hurdle, Black said.
The Canadian Government requires international visitors and returning Canadians alike to provide proof of vaccination, as well as a negative COVID test result, from a test taken within 72 hours, to gain access into its country.
Though testing costs were covered by Vapor Stone Rail, Black said the requirement presented practicality issues.
"That is something that we're still struggling with. We had someone go and get tested for a meeting up in Montreal that was supposed to happen on Monday, but then someone in Canada got sick. They had to move the meeting to Tuesday, but then the testing window had expired, so they had to remove the entire meeting that week until the other person could go and get tested again and start that process all over again."
'REALLY NICE'
Still, Black said a reopened border was more than welcomed news for the Can-Am company.
"It's nice just to be able to have our Canadian counterparts coming down. I'm sure it will be good for the economy in Plattsburgh, as well, let alone my business in particular."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.