B’town students: Model UN rewarding

BEEKMANTOWN – Beekmantown Central School seniors Liam Sample, Emma Snook and Abigael Scott are still processing their latest adventures at Harvard Model United Nations. (SEE BOX)
Sample, Outstanding Delegate, racked his team's only award.
The students got their HMUN on masked and spaced out in the school's Learning Theater over the weekend.
“Our team is comprised of students who try out,” Hillary Sponable, Harvard Model UN co-advisor, said.
“They have to do a research project and they have to present solutions for a certain world issue from a country's perspective.”
When the students tried out in the spring, the topic was how best to deal with the COVID Pandemic.
“And they got to choose the country that they were representing,” Sponable said.
“After they submitted a position paper telling what their solutions would be, we had a Google Meet interview with them in the spring where they had to answer questions. We got 13 students who ended up participating. They are sophomores to seniors.”
Beekmantown team committees were:
World Conference on Women - Abigael Scott, Legal Committee - Hunter Hendry, United Nations Environment Program - Celeste Lukasiewicz, United Nations Commission on Population and Development - Ethan Tisdale, United Nations Commission for Social Development - Odin Nelson, Conference on Trade and Development - Rocco Golden, Economic and Financial Affairs Council - Chane Hoogkamp, Special Political and Decolonization Committee- Devan Bibeau,
Organization of American States - Liam Sample, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees - Michaela Lacey, United Nations Human Rights Council - Elizabeth Chapman, World Health Organization - Emma Snook, and Disarmament and International Security Committee - Riley Loughan.
STUDENT TO ADVISOR
A 2009 BCS alum, Sponable also participated in Model UN there and was 2008 North Country Model UN Best Delegate.
“It was something that I really enjoyed in high school, being able to debate and I kind of have a need to be right all the time,” she said.
“So, I think that kind of plays in nicely together, but just debating and collaborating and able to get a larger world view, I would say.”
This is the French teacher's seventh year as an HMUN advisor.
“It's great what we were able to accomplish, especially Steve (Cross, Chazy Central Rural School HMUN advisor) with the Small School Delegation,” Sponable said.
“That's really huge. Getting the Small School Delegation is absolutely massive. They give that to one small school out of the hundreds of schools that participate. We won that in 2012, and he's always been aspiring to make that happen and he did.”
Her colleague and co-advisor, Scott Tuller, works closely with Cross.
“Steve was a student teacher of mine, and that's where he got introduced to it,” Tuller, a Social Studies teacher, said.
PACKING IT IN
After 34 years of teaching, Tuller will retire in June.
“I will continue to help out with the Model UN program at Beekmantown,” he said.
“My daughter has been a delegate, a really good one. She likes to go to the North Country Model UN and she went to Harvard once.
“I will go help out. I love the advisors. When we get together for Harvard Model UN, it's like old home week for us.”
HMUN gets students to rise above even their own expectations in his estimation.
“I think it's because everything is simulated, and they get right into it particularly those students who did solid research going in,” Tuller said.
“They are the ones that are really going to get involved in the debate. I think it opens their eyes. It think it gives them confidence. They embrace public speaking sometimes without even knowing it.”
Many students go on to study international relations and law.
“I was skeptical about the virtual conference situation, but they handled it famously,” Tuller said.
“Here's to them. They're much more tech savvy than I am.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
BEEKMANTOWN HARVARD MODEL UN SENIOR REFLECTIONS
Liam Sample: "When reflecting on my high school career, my memories produced through Model United Nations have always stuck out. Traditionally, groups of students gather together to debate and create solutions to widespread international issues. Personally, I have tackled education problems, trade wars, gender inequality issues and even navigated a Third World War scenario. All of this while researching the views and cultures of contrasting countries. Model UN has opened my eyes to the vastness of the planet. This town is small and being able to learn about differences across the globe has been remarkably rewarding. In Model UN, getting humbled and tested is the name of the game; however, it pushes a good work ethic, increases social skills, makes dynamic thinkers, and forces individuals to develop public speaking skills. This year, I participated from my bedroom instead of being in massive committee rooms or classrooms of our local high schools; nevertheless, the core values of MUN that I've grown to love were the same. Connections between fellow students were still formed, public speaking (even through a computer screen) still had to be done, and thinking outside the box to find new solutions to classic crises was required. Even virtual, my last conference was something unique that I will never forget. I owe a lot to Model United Nations for the person it turned me into. Overall, it was disappointing to not see my fellow delegates in person this year, but the debates were just as strong. In the end, that's all that matters."
Emma Snook: "My trips to Harvard Model UN have always been some of the most amazing, mind opening, and unique experiences I've ever been able to be a part of. This year was my third year participating in HMUN and by far the most unique, differing from normal conferences in several ways. Large conference rooms were replaced by my school's LGI building, committee replaced by a Zoom meeting, and moderated caucuses reduced to breakout rooms. Nonetheless, I still had an amazing time connecting with people from all over the world, my favorite part of HMUN, even if it was virtual this time around. This year's experience shows how adaptable we can be under the right circumstances. I'd like to extend a thank you to Harvard for pulling this year's conference off and allowing me to finish my MUN career on a positive note."
Abigael Scott: "I first decided to try out for Beekmantown's Harvard Model United Nations team as a freshman in high school. I was so excited when I made the team, and after weeks of research and preparation, I headed to Boston for my first HMUN conference. I was lucky enough to be paired with Sarah Lagree, an amazing co-delegate. We met hundreds of people, and I had never been a part of such a diverse group. Dozens of countries were present at the conference, and so many amazing cultures and backgrounds were represented. I spent my time at the conference making incredible new friends that I am still in contact with. Not only did I make meaningful connections, but I got to be a part of a world-wide discussion that allowed me to gain an invaluable global perspective. HMUN was the most exciting, challenging, and collaborative experience I have ever been lucky enough to be a part of. It has allowed me to improve my conversational skills, public speaking skills, and overall confidence. My first year, I became deeply involved in debate, and Sarah and I were thrilled to go home with an Honorable Mention award. Although this year was different, virtual HMUN exceeded all of my expectations. I encourage every student to give Model United Nations a try, as it has had a deep positive impact on my high school experience. Thank you to everybody involved with Beekmantown's HMUN team for making both of my years so special. I will surely miss it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.