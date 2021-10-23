PLATTSBURGH — It might be time to bury the hatchet and throw an ax.
Plaxeburgh, a recreational ax-throwing stop situated in Plattsburgh Plaza off Cornelia Street, invites patrons in to pay a fee, sign a waiver and chuck an ax at a target.
Jason Maggy, who co-owns the business with fiancé Shay Gillette, described it as "darts on steroids" and thought the activity perfect for blowing — or throwing — off steam.
"It's a very good stress reliever," he said. "If you've had a rough day, it's a great stress reliever."
BRO-INSPIRED
Jason credited his brother, Maui North owner Paul, for the idea.
When Paul moved back to the North Country about a year ago from Florida, he told his brother ax-throwing was all the rage down south.
"He said it was moving it's way up here," Jason said.
And, with the World Axe Throwing Championships showcased on ESPN and ax-throwing businesses popping up in places like Queensbury and Burlington, Jason said his brother was right.
AX-THROWING INTRODUCTION
Paul bought his brother some axes and Jason eventually built a target in his backyard.
"People were coming over wanting to throw axes," Jason said. "Everyone was having a good time; they all loved doing it. I thought to myself, 'This could really be something.'"
Paul then helped get the business ball rolling, Jason said.
"He found the location, helped me come up with a logo and then told me to run with it."
RUNNING WITH IT
And so Jason did.
"I wanted to bring something new to Plattsburgh," he said. "There's never anything to do, especially with winter coming up."
Jason and Shay opened Plaxeburgh in early July.
Patrons have competed in ax-throwing games, like Around The World and H-O-R-S-E, there since, and Plaxeburgh has even hosted parties and a handful of team building days for area businesses.
"It's good team building to get everybody back into happy mode after the pandemic," Jason said. "There are probably a lot of businesses in Plattsburgh that need a morale boost right now."
SAFETY
Ax-throwers must wear closed-toed shoes, sign a waiver and, if not 18 years or older, have parental permission.
Jason gives everyone a five-minute safety speech in the beginning and demonstrates proper ax-throwing technique.
Plaxeburgh has had no accidents to date, Jason said.
"I always tell everyone, 90% of the people who come in here have never even touched an ax before. Within 10, 15 minutes, they figure out how hard to throw, where to throw and are even sticking it."
WHEN TO VISIT
Plaxeburgh has seven stalls, each with two targets.
Jason said they keep it to four people per lane.
Hours of operation are Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Adults 18 years or older are charged $25 per hour and children under 18 years are charged $15 per hour.
