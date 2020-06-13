PLATTSBURGH — When it comes to invasive species, the more people who know what to look for, the more who can help prevent the spread.
"That’s how we can keep our Adirondack woods and waters more invasive-free,” Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program (APIPP) Manager Tammara Van Ryn said.
APIPP has been around for about 20 years, and is a partnership of Adirondack organizations.
To commemorate Invasive Species Awareness Week, the program held webinars which showed people how to identify terrestrial and aquatic invasive species.
When conditions allow, the program additionally offers speakers for interested groups. Print materials are also available at adkinvasives.com.
ECONOMIC, ECOLOGICAL
Van Ryn explained that invasives present both economic and ecological issues.
As an example of that, she pointed to knotweed — an increasingly common invasive species in the park which some people call bamboo — which sprouts up around this time of year along roadsides or riparian areas, such as riverbanks.
Knotweed replaces the native food source, makes it harder for certain animals to pass through the riparian corridors and makes banks more susceptible to erosion since it does not hold soil as well as native plants do, Van Ryn said.
People may also see knotweed growing up through cracks in driveways, sidewalks or roadsides, necessitating repair.
Van Ryn said knotweed can be spread via highway mowing equipment or when gardening tools are used in more than one place.
OTHER INVASIVES
Though it is not yet in the Adirondacks, APIPP worries about the hemlock woolly adelgid, an insect that can damage and kill hemlock trees, Van Ryn said.
“Here, hemlock can be used for lumber and hemlock is also great deer wintering habitat. It’s a really important component of our forests.”
Common invasives in the park include the purple loosestrife, which usually blooms in August and often grows in wetlands.
As people walk or hike through the woods, they should take care to make sure they do not have loosestrife seeds or plant parts on their boots, Van Ryn said.
She also noted plants brought in due to gardening and landscaping — such as the Japanese barberry and common reed grass, or phragmites — that can grow wild once they are established in gardens.
The tall, grassy, feathery phragmites will displace native wetland habitat, leaving species like muskrats or other small mammals without the food they normally rely on, she added.
“It was brought in as a landscaping plant, but it escaped and now we see it everywhere."
LAWS ON THE BOOKS
In New York State, two pieces of legislation aim to combat the introduction of invasive species.
Part 575 provides lists of both prohibited plants, which nurseries can no longer carry, and regulated plans which, if for sale in a nursery, are supposed to bear a label or written notice that reads, "Invasive species-Harmful to the Environment," and offer alternative native species suggestions.
“The homeowner who’s buying that plant is supposed to agree that they’re aware of that and they will control that plant from spreading,” Van Ryn said, noting that it may spread anyway via animals like birds.
“It really makes sense to consider the native alternatives.”
Part 576 addresses aquatic invasive species, obliging every boater to make sure their vessels are "clean, drained and dry,” Van Ryn said.
It is recommended that boats stay dry for five days before being dropped in another body of water, she added.
In lieu of waiting, people need to go to one of the boat decontamination stations around the Adirondacks, where boats are first high-pressure washed, then hot-water washed.
“They’ll wash out any leaflets or any of the invasive species that might be there,” Van Ryn said.
EARLY DETECTION
APIPP has two four-person professional Early Detection and Rapid Response (EDRR) crews, one land-based and the other water-based.
The teams survey the park for any new species or infestations so they can try to get ahead of their spread, Van Ryn said.
She noted that, last year, the water-based crew found variable-leaf milfoil in Utowana Lake, likely brought in by a boat.
The team harvested the small patch, and will go back this year to make sure it is no longer there.
“That rapid response means that we can get those plants out before they establish big beds that would be very expensive and hard to manage,” Van Ryn said.
REMOVAL
When it comes to water-based removals of invasive species, APIPP’s crews perform hand harvesting.
“We’re going out in boats or having volunteers go out in small boats and pulling up water chestnut plants, that’s a very common one, raking up bits of European frogpit,” Van Ryn said.
“We are not doing chemical treatments in water.”
The land-based team has licensed pesticide applicators, as certain plants, like phragmites, are treated chemically.
“We try to do as much as we can mechanically by hand-pulling or just cutting it down, but we will use certain pesticides, herbicides over very limited sites to be able to try and get ahead of the growth of those plants,” Van Ryn said.
OUTDOOR EXPERIENCE
Aside from helping to prevent ecological and economic consequences, why should people be on the lookout for invasives?
“It’s fun,” Van Ryn said. “If you take one of these trainings or you learn about even one or two of these species, then you start driving around or you’re hiking around and all of a sudden you’re like, ‘Oh I know what that is!’
“It makes that outdoor experience even richer and if you find something, you can let us know and we can come check it out and make sure it’s not an invasive that’s going to damage the ecology and economy of the park."
MORE INFORMATION
To learn more about the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program, visit adkinvasives.com
Links to the recorded Invasive Species Awareness Week Terrestrial and Aquatic Invasive Species Identification webinars will be posted to the website next week.
