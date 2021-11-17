PLATTSBURGH – Awaken Revival Center (ARC) and several other businesses and organizations are putting together a Winter Gear and Food drive on Tuesday, Nov. 23, between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The drive will be located inside ARC at 83 Bridge St., Plattsburgh, across from Campus Corner.
“With the cost of food and goods on the rise, by donating turkeys and warm clothing, we hope to alleviate some of these stressors so that folks can enjoy a happy and healthy season,” John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO of CDPHP, said.
“We are pleased to join several other organizations in supporting the ARC’s food and clothing drive.”
CDPHP, Latitude 44, Unity Christian Church, Savoir Building, Della Auto Group, Chapter One Coffee & Tea, Community Service Center, Plattsburgh Police Department, The Northeast Group, Come Connect Church, J Bushey Contracting, and several community members are making significant contributions to the event.
"We are grateful to see that our local businesses have the want to help the people in our community," Jaime Canales, Plattsburgh’s Ward 1 councilor and pastor of ARC, said.
"Our vision is that anyone who comes can receive winter gear and/or a Thanksgiving dinner. If you want to contribute to the drive, there are several ways you can get involved.”
Organizers are accepting new winter gear and food donations at 83 Bridge St. from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. until Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 23.
For monetary donations, checks can be made out to: Awaken Revival Center Thanksgiving Drive.
ARC seeks to strategically bring positive change and progress to the North Country through collaborations, partnerships, and through its personal resources.
