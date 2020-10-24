Avery challenges Kelly for City Ward 2

PLATTSBURGH — Jacob Avery, an independent, will challenge Democrat Michael "Mike" Kelly for the City Common Council's Ward 2 seat this Election Day.
Kelly, the seat's incumbent, has represented the city ward for three terms, dating back to 2008.
Avery announced early this year that he would run against the longtime councilor in this fall's election.
Name: Jacob Avery
Age: 33
Party: Independent
Occupation: SUNY Plattsburgh - Higher Education and Student Affairs
Education: Bachelor's degree in political science from SUNY Plattsburgh, 2008; master's degree in public administration from Marist College, 2011; master's degree in student affairs and higher education from SUNY Plattsburgh, 2017
Previous government experience: U.S. House of Representatives staff assistant, 2013-14
Civic organizations: Americorps, 2010-11
What are the most pressing issues in the city and how would you tackle them?
The most pressing issue in Plattsburgh right now is transparency and open communication with the community. Speaking with our neighbors about what is being discussed in the city government, how best to tackle these challenges, and explaining why our representatives vote a certain way. I plan on bringing a renewed sense of transparency and open dialogue to the City of Plattsburgh. I commit to doing this with meet and greet events, and zoom meetings that happen throughout the year — not just in election years.
Name: Michael "Mike" Kelly
Age: 67
Party: Democratic Party
Family: Wife, Julie; two sons; two stepdaughters
Occupation: Retired cybersecurity consultant with IBM Company
Education: Bachelor's degree in psychology from University of Tennessee, 1975; master's degree from East Tennessee State University, 1978; studied for executive MBA at Wake Forest University, 1991-92; advanced courses in Information Technology; Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification
Previous government experience: City of Plattsburgh Ward 2 councilor, 10 years
Civic organizations: Plattsburgh City Democratic Party and Clinton County Democratic Party
What are the most pressing issues in the city and how would you tackle them?
Financial issues remain the number one concern. The city has made great strides in the past three-and-a-half years at turning around a decade of deficit spending and the roller coaster of tax hikes to finance an unsustainable government. We have a few more steps to take to ensure that we leave a healthy city for our children and grandchildren. In the past few years, we have learned to provide essential services while continuously improving operations and lowering costs. We need to continue these efforts and continue to apply good financial sense to all of our challenges. We need to lower taxes to make our city competitive with other North Country cities to attract development. Additionally, we need to stop being afraid of new development, and I'm not just talking about the DRI (Downtown Revitalization Initiative). Many similar growth opportunities have been squashed by self-interested individuals bent on keeping things exactly as they are. We have to think of our city as an organism. Cities that adapt to changing environmental conditions thrive and survive. Cities that choose to live in the past eventually die. Our collective future will depend on whether we embrace or reject growth. I believe we will choose the right option.
