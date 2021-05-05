CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School District is proposing a 1.54 percent increase in spending for next year’s a budget with a proposed tax levy of $14,803,500, a 1.58 percent increase that stays below the allowable cap of 1.6 percent.
The district is proposing a total budget of $34,738,668, a 1.54 percent increase from last year.
Superintendent Paul Savage II said that there are no major proposed changes to this year’s budget, with special education and vocational education costs rising by $295,835 accounting for most of increased spending.
Savage said the district believes the next few years will be critical ones to address loss of learning during the pandemic.
“The COVID crisis has been extremely difficult on all, but it has been particularly challenging for the students,” Savage said.
“The District developed a successful hybrid learning schedule for students this year, and it will be important to continue supporting those students who need to catch up and who have struggled with remote learning.”
“We recognize the struggle for some and are committed to closing those gaps that have occurred due to COVID,” Savage continued.
“The additional resources we anticipate from the American Rescue Plan will provide us with the support needed to be creative in addressing our needs with programming, services, offerings, enrichment, summer school, students with disabilities, after school programs, and much more.”
Savage said that in the spirit of minimizing the loss of learning from the past year, the district won’t be looking to cut any positions or programs. Savage said 34 positions have been lost in the last 10 years after a number of retirements in positions that haven’t been replaced.
He said that can’t continue to be the trend.
“We’re at the point where we can’t go any further; I can’t cut deeper,” Savage said. “I can’t cut another position and still provide programs and services kids need.”
School Board Race
Three board of education positions will be up for grabs this year at AVCS.
Patricia A. Gero and Jenna L. Beauregard will be running for one spot, while Derrick A. Hopkins and Aubrey L. Bresett are running for another. Incumbent Mark J. Allen is running unopposed for the third position.
Voting for the proposed budget and school board members will be held at the Middle School-High School auditorium May 18 from noon to 9 p.m.
Parents can request absentee ballots under the usual requirements, Savage said, with added consideration due to COVID-19.
AVCS’s fall is still up in the air as the district awaits guidance from New York State, Savage said. But he said that he and the rest of the staff are looking for a back-to-normal school year.
“I’m really hoping and wishing, and I know that I share that feeling in the district, that we get kids back full-time next year,” Savage said. “That’s our ultimate goal; we would be thrilled to get them back full-time and in the classroom. That’s where they belong. We all know that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.