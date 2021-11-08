Author: Keep City Beach history in mind

PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh has big plans for its beach. In August, an architecture and landscape design firm presented to city councilors a $75 million plan that hopes to transform the property into a Saratoga Performing Arts Center-like destination.
In October, the city committed $134,000 to the project's first steps, with studies and surveys of the beach beginning last month.
But before more development begins, Daniel Ladue, who has spent the last 18 months researching the beach for an upcoming book, hopes city officials get a better understanding of the lakefront park's history, geology, botany and ethnology.
KNOW THE HISTORY
On Sunday, he led a tour of the beach with councilors Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), Jennifer Tallon (D-Ward 4) and Caitlyn Bopp (D-Ward 5) to do just that.
“In order for us to know where we’re going, we need to know where we’ve come from,” said Ladue, who has been a lifelong visitor to the beach. “This particular piece of real estate is layered in far more history than people realize.”
Ladue started his tour by the Cumberland Bay State Park describing how the area the beach occupies was covered by an ice sheet that stretched across the continent to the West Coast. He then explained how Lake Champlain eventually formed about 9,000 years ago, which developed the beach seen today.
“This beach is really a relic of the last ice age,” he said.
CANADIAN CONNECTIONS
But in modern time, Ladue said, the beach has been a Canadian one primarily.
“It was the Canadian dollar that allowed this beach to succeed,” he said.
In the years before the pandemic, Ladue said, the number of visitors to the beach has dwindled severely from the hundreds of thousands it received in its heyday.
“Ninety-five percent of the people who came here were Quebecois, and they’re not coming anymore,” Ladue said.
At one time, some called Plattsburgh a suburb of Montreal, but the city hasn’t felt like that in a long time, said Ladue, who remembers the long lines of cars coming from the Canadian border waiting to get into the beach in the summer months.
Ladue doubts the beach can become a similar tourist attraction again in the near future.
“I don’t think it can get there, not in my lifetime,” he said.
But the plan outlined by Saratoga Associates for the beach proposes a path it believes will revitalize the area for tourists.
The three-phase plan will take nine years to complete and would bring an upgraded trail network, nature center, pedestrian pier, playground and a performance venue and waterfront pavilion to the property.
The first phase of the plan, which is estimated to cost $8.6 million, has started and includes on surveys and small, initial improvements to the beach.
