CLINTONVILLE – AuSable Valley Middle-High School went into a Hold-in-Place mode Tuesday morning after two unknown objects were discovered, but has since been lifted.
The school’s students and staff were told to remain where they were and no one was allowed to leave or enter the building in Clintonville.
Superintendent Paul Savage II said two school-prohibited items were found in a lightly-trafficked area of the school building, triggering the Hold-in-Place.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the Clinton County Sheriff's Department was called to assist in the threat assessment and investigation," Savage said by email. "With their assistance, we have determined that there is no credible threat at this time and all students and staff are safe. Classes will resume, as they normally would, for the remainder of the day."
The nature of the objects was not released.
"We have seen reports on social media that a gun was found on campus, and we would like to clarify that there was no gun found on campus," Savage said.
The Middle-High School also had a false fire alarm on Monday which caused the evacuation of the school.
“The fire alarm went off, everyone exited the building following our fire safety procedures, until we were able to verify that there was no danger with collaboration from the local fire departments,” school officials posted on social media.
The fire alarm was a heat sensor issue and not related to the Hold-in-Place, Savage said.
AuSable Valley Middle-High School has about 500 students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.