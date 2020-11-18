Ausable Valley Central School going remote

CLINTONVILLE — Ausable Valley Central School will shift to remote learning beginning immediately.
Superintendent of Schools Paul Savage II made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday evening after reporting earlier that day that the district had learned of a student infected with COVID-19.
"I wanted to make you aware that we have just been notified that an AuSable Valley Central School District Middle School Student has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation," Savage wrote.
"The student has been out of school since last week and initial contact tracing efforts by the Essex County Health Department are underway."
Those potentially impacted by the case will be contacted by the county health department, Savage wrote.
Savage wrote that the school was going remote due to "not knowing the full picture of possible connections to the case."
The district will continue remote learning through Dec. 15.
"This is an extremely challenging decision, but not knowing the full extent of the possible connections to the case, I just cannot take a chance on the safety of our students, staff and communities. That will always be our priority at AVCS and we appreciate the support of our families and staff during these challenging times," Savage wrote.
The post also noted that the district will still transport students to CV-TEC and CVES, per normal schedules.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.