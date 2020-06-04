CLINTONVILLE — With funding uncertainty from the COVID-19 crisis looming, Ausable Valley Central School has held its tax levy increase just beneath the state cap.
“We worked hard; we tried to freeze things very early on when we knew the budget was gonna be tight,” Superintendent Paul Savage II said at a recent budget hearing session. “We got a little tighter with a lot of services and also with different types of things managing control of costs.”
TAX LEVY INCREASE
The proposed Ausable Valley Central School District 2020-2021 budget includes a tax levy increase of 2.86 percent.
The 2020-2021 maximum allowable state tax levy cap limit for AVCS is 2.88 percent.
The total proposed budget for the 2020-2021 school year is $34,210,242, a 1.03 percent increase in spending over last year.
With this spending plan, a taxpayer with an average home value of $100,000 would see an estimated total increase in taxes of $35 for BASIC STAR Recipients and a $15 total increase for SENIOR ENHANCED STAR Recipients.
“That’s very minimal to run a school system, to provide the resources we need for all of our students,” Savage said.
“We have a wide range of programs and services that we’re proud to offer our students, but at the same time we work really hard to stay fiscally conservative and I think a 1.03 percent does fit that category.”
STATE AID
Among spending increases for all districts this year was a hike in health insurance costs, though Savage pointed to the value of AuSable Valley’s membership in the Clinton-Essex-Warren-Washington Health Insurance Consortium with local school districts as well as the positive impact and savings from a recent consortium switch in insurance providers with helping to manage the increase level. Additionally, the District also realized savings from recent negotiations between the Teacher and Administrative Unions.
Savage also pointed to uncertainty around state Foundation Aid — the primary source of state education funding — as a concern.
The amount of Foundation Aid that AuSable Valley is set to receive currently sits at 0 percent, with further cuts into the district’s budget possible depending on the harm done to the state budget by the effects of COVID-19 on New York’s economy.
To illustrate that risk, Savage pointed to the fact that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has set three “look-back” periods throughout 2020 to examine the effects of the pandemic on the state budget.
“Any time in those three look-back periods, if the state revenues do not meet the expected revenue forecast, there may be a possible reduction in our aid and school budget. So, the unknown and uncertainty is extremely difficult for schools like AVCS who rely heavily on state aid to operate,” he said.
CLOSURE SAVINGS
One bittersweet effect of the pandemic and closure of the AuSable Valley school building has been savings in energy and transportation costs that have helped add to the school's budget, Savage said.“That’s not to say we’re happy about closing obviously — that’s not what the goal was — but one of the offshoots of that, there were some savings we’ve had in our building costs as well as some of our transportation,” he said.
These savings have been applied to help balance next year’s budget.
Savage said the district has reached out to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and local state representatives to urge inclusion of school district funding in future congressional COVID-19 relief legislation.
ABSENTEE BALLOTS
In addition to the budget proposal, voters will be asked to elect one member to the district Board of Education to fill a three-year term.
James E. Martineau, Jr. is running unopposed for the seat.
Per a state executive order, all voting for school budgets and BOE candidates will take place by absentee ballot this year.
Absentee Ballots were mailed to names and addresses which were received from the County Board of Elections for registered district voters.
If a voter knows of someone who may not have received a ballot but is eligible to vote, is 18 years of age and a resident of the district for at least 30 days, it’s asked to have them contact the district office to request a ballot at 518-834-2845 or stop by the office at 1273 Route 9N, Clintonville, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
E-mail any questions to budget@avcsk12.org.
