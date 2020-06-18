AU SABLE FORKS — A structure fire at 2424 Route 9N resulted in a total loss Tuesday morning, displacing seven people, according to the AuSable Forks fire chief.
The home was fully involved when firefighters first arrived on scene, Chief Mike Lincoln said.
The AuSable Forks department was dispatched to the home just after 9 a.m., along with mutual aid from departments from Keeseville, Jay, Peru and Wilmington, as well as South Plattsburgh’s air truck.
Volunteers from the local chapter of the American Red Cross provided aid to seven people displaced by the fire, three adults and four children; two 6-year-olds, a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old, according to a news release.
One resident was burned and required hospital treatment, Lincoln said, adding that he believed that two dogs and a cat were lost in the fire.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined, according to Lincoln.
The firefighters were told that the fire was called in by a passerby, Lincoln said.
The AuSable department was back in service around 2 p.m., he added.
