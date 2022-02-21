AUSABLE FORKS—The AuSable Forks community is coming together to help those affected by the recent flooding of the Ausable River.
One retired couple, Jean and Russ Coonradt, were going door to door donating meals and water to residents around town.
“We saw all the damage, and Russ was like what can we do?” Jean said.
“So, we called the Black Brook store and ordered 50 sandwiches, which they gave us a great discount — now we’re just going to drive around and say, ‘Hey here you go, you’re working hard, have something to eat.’”
“We’re lucky we are able to do stuff like this—tomorrow we’re going to cook Michigans.”
Great Community
Jean said her and Russ wanted to give back to the same community that helped them through their own tragedy years ago.
“When we bought our original house here 20 years ago, we had a fire, and we didn’t know anybody. When we came up to see the damage, complete strangers stopped by and said, 'Do you need a place to stay?’ I was like, ‘Where are we? These people are just so nice,’” Jean said.
“It's a great community. Everybody is there for each other, even if they don’t know each other. Everybody helps everybody, it's so awesome.”
Town of Jay Supervisor Matthew Stanley said the community has received a lot of assistance and support so far.
“When I first walked in the door, I called a State of Emergency,” Stanley said.
“Jon Douglass (Town Supervisor) from Blackbrook offered us any assistance, and we quickly got their loader moving, along with our loader, to help evacuate Intervale and the Jersey section where people were still in their homes.”
“Eric Day (Clinton County Emergency Services Director) helped me call the Red Cross and get that mobilized, Max Thwaits III (Essex County Emergency Services Director) sent cots over in case we needed to set up an overnight shelter here, and Randy Douglas (former supervisor) came down to help dot my I’s and cross my T’s to make sure everything was operating,” Stanley continued.
Stanley noted many areas around town that suffered considerable damage.
“There's one house over on Sheldrake Road where they are replacing the foundation, because it caved in,” he said.
“When you first go into Intervale, there's a truck, right around the corner of where the trees are, in the ice, and there's two little cars, one with a big block of ice sandwiched against it. The Jersey bridge was also hit, and there's ice up in the bridge, so we’ll have to see what's damaged and what's not.”
“It will probably take days, weeks, or even months to find out what the cost will be for stuff damaged.”
New Truck
The truck Stanley was talking about is a 2019 Toyota Tacoma belonging to Jake Clarkin. Clarkin said he had been debating whether to buy a new truck and then finally made the decision in December.
He said he was upstairs in his home on Intervale when he was alerted to the flooding.
By the time he ran downstairs, it was too late.
"I could just see it drifting away," he said.
Clarkin was working with officials and his insurance company to see about his truck.
His neighbors, Gayle Mason and her daughter Jessie, were able to stay in their home despite some heavy flooding in their basement.
"We lost our hot water heater, but we have power and it didn't reach the house, so we can stay here," Gayle Mason said.
"There's people that need a lot more help than we do."
Red Cross Helps
The American Red Cross was on hand Saturday in AuSable Forks helping those affected by damage.
Patrick Kelsey of the Albany Red Cross office, said people were being offered cleanup kits and financial assistance.
Those affected were getting between $500 and $1,000 depending on their specific circumstances, Kelsey said.
"They can spend it on whatever they think they need," he said.
More than 40 people from about 15 residences damaged by flooding came into the Town of Jay offices for help on Saturday.
Drinks and cookies were given out, and a temporary shelter was made up, but no one had to stay there overnight Friday.
Fast Flood
Thwaits, who said he has seen many floods in his 21 years of emergency services, said they would do whatever they could to help people.
"The thing about this one was how fast it was," Thwaits said.
"It just came rushing in. The fastest I've ever seen it."
The river crested at 15.19 feet, Thwaits said. The third highest since 1938.
The highest crest came in 2011 during Hurricane Irene at 18.51 feet.
"There's a bend in the river where the ice just jams up and that's what causes it," he said.
"And it happens fast."
Editor in Chief Joe LoTemplio contributed to this report
