JAY — An AuSable Forks man passed away following a motorcycle crash Sunday, State Police say.
That day, around noon, State Police responded to the intersection of Stickney Bridge Road and Hazen Road in the town of Jay for a report of an automobile accident involving a motorcycle, a press release said.
Troopers found that a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Stephen N. Croxton, 71, was traveling north on Stickney Bridge Road, when his motorcycle ran off the eastern shoulder and struck the earth embankment.
The collision ejected him over the handlebars, the release said.
Croxton was conscious and breathing on scene following the crash and he was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh for treatment.
He later succumbed to injuries there, the release said.
The crash remains under investigation.
