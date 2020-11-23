KEESEVILLE - An AuSable Forks man died after an all-terrain-vehicle accident Sunday evening.
State Police said around 7:40 p.m., they responded to a report of an ATV accident on Trout Pond Road in Keeseville. They said they found 56-year-old Adrian J. Bombard of AuSable Forks, deceased on an ATV trail, underneath his four-wheeler.
An investigation showed that Bombard was traveling northbound on the trail, when his ATV struck a log, police said.
The ATV overturned. Bombard was ejected and the ATV came to rest on top of him, police said.
His body was removed to the University of Vermont Health Care Network at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh where an autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.
