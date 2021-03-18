AUSABLE FORKS — A basement fire displaced an AuSable Forks family of five Wednesday afternoon.
Fire departments were able to contain the fire to the basement bedroom and the hallway immediately outside it, AuSable Forks Fire Chief Dave McKie said, but the whole home suffered smoke and heat damage, making the 21 Antler Dr. home unlivable.
A metal bedframe that rubbed against an electrical heater in the basement is believed to be the cause of the fire, McKie said.
The AuSable Forks Fire Department first arrived at the Antler Drive home at about 5:12 p.m. Wednesday. Flames were coming out from the basement window when firefighters first arrived, McKie said.
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to contain the fire after they used a handline through the basement door with the help from the Jay Fire Department, McKie said.
The Red Cross offered emergency aid to the family for shelter, food and clothing to two adults and three children aged 11, 12 and 15.
The AuSable Forks Fire Department was back in service at about 7:30 p.m, McKie said.
