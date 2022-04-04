AUSABLE FORKS — The home, bar and banquet of the Medos A. Nelson American Legion Post 504 in AuSable Forks is closing today after more than 70 years.
Post 504 Adjutant and past Commander Geoff Hewston said that the Legion has seen a “dramatic” loss in member veterans, volunteers and business in the last several years. The added burden of inflation and the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible for the Legion to keep its McCrea Street property open, according to Hewston. He said the Legion has owned the property since 1948.
The closure comes as more and more Legions across the country are being forced to close their doors for similar reasons. Legion halls were struggling with membership rates prior to the pandemic, according to the Associated Press, and economic shutdowns throughout the pandemic exacerbated existing financial hardships. Many of the halls had to close like other bars and venues.
DEPENDS ON DONATIONS
The American Legion doesn’t receive state or federal funding for its services; donor contributions keep veterans’ halls running throughout the country. The state American Legion is taking some measures to address problems with low membership. The organization announced earlier this month that it would offer incentives to posts for finding new members, offering between $1,000 and $500 cash prizes to posts that recruit the most new members by May 4.
Members of the AuSable Forks Legion, Auxiliary Unit 504 and the Sons of the Legion plan to keep their charters and members for the foreseeable future. Hewston said the organizations will still hold meetings and 2023 membership drives.
'KIND OF OVERWHELMING'
Closing down Legion operations is a process with a lot of steps, Hewston said, which involves working with the Clinton County American Legion and the state American Legion in Albany. Hewston said he’s doing much of the work himself.
“It’s kind of overwhelming, I can tell you that,” he said.
SINCE 1919
Hewston hopes the Legion can sell the property to someone with a similar business that would require amenities the building already has — a kitchen, bar and banquet area.
Post 504 has been chartered since 1919; the Legion celebrated its centennial in September 2019. Hewston’s grandfather was one of the Legion’s original charter members.
People looking for more information about Post 504 can email post504ny@yahoo.com.
