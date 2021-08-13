PLATTSBURGH — An audit of Clinton County’s 2020 financial picture showed the municipality ended that year in a strong position, auditors say.
“I would say, especially given COVID, I think you’re doing very well,” Sara Dayton, a partner with Buffalo-based accounting firm Lumsden McCormick, told the county legislature’s Finance Committee Wednesday.
DECREASED EXPENSES
Dayton and Lumsden McCormick principal Seth Hennard jointly presented the county’s 2020 audit.
Dayton explained that the county's functional expenses in 2020 increased by $3 million. She noted that increases in pension and OPEB (other post-employment benefits) liabilities alone caused expenses to go up by $13 million.
"So if you take out that increase, ... then your overall expenses at the county actually went down $10 million, so you really reduced your expenses by $10 million and your total revenue went down by $7 million."
Deputy County Treasurer Rebecca Murphy later confirmed this essentially means the liabilities were outside county control, and that expenses the county could control were reduced by $10 million.
That the county's expenditures went down by more than the decrease in revenues was a key takeaway for the auditors, Dayton said.
"There were a lot of revenue declines. You were very concerned about sales tax, especially with being on the Canadian border.
"Thankfully, that decline was 3.8% or around there, but you managed quickly to adjust your expenses, keeping them at a lower level so that you weren’t losing all of your fund balance and in fact you did increase it for 2020."
PASSENGER FACILITY CHARGE
Regarding Plattsburgh International Airport, Hennard explained that passenger facility charge revenue — which comes out to $4.50 per enplanement — substantially declined from $550,000 in 2019 to $128,000 in 2020.
Hennard said the balance for that fund, as of Sept. 31, 2020, was $306,000.
Those funds typically go toward debt service on the airport's terminal expansion project. Murphy said $1,785,700 from that reserve went toward the June 2020 payment.
As the passenger facility charge fund declined due to the pandemic, the county implemented austerity measurers during the 2021 budget process, Murphy explained.
Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration approved of the county allowing those collections to accumulate while utilizing grant funding, such as that provided by the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, to support 2021 debt service payments.
STABLE
The auditors compared Clinton County's stats to other benchmark counties with a population between 50,000 to 100,000.
Dayton said Clinton County has the second lowest property tax per capita and, compared to the other has a flat tax levy year-to-year.
The county also uses more sales tax — and thus less property tax — to balance its budget, she added.
Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo said the county was pleased to have another clean audit.
“The county takes pride in keeping its tax levy and tax rates stable and will continue to strive to do so. This is a credit to the Board of Legislators, county management team and our dedicated workforce.”
