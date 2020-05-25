PERU - A Peru man was seriously injured in an all-terrain-vehicle crash Sunday.
According to State Police, Walter W. Wells, 45, of Peru, was driving a 2018 Kawasaki ATV in his yard on Blake Road around 7:49 p.m. when he struck a tree head on.
Wells was ejected from the ATV and sustained injuries to his head and upper extremities, police said.
He was airlifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. where, police said, he was in stable condition.
