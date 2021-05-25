PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Legislator Simon Conroy has accepted a plea deal that drops the felony charge against him and includes a six-month jail sentence, his attorney says.
Kristofer Michaud anticipates Conroy will ultimately serve about 99 days, as one-third of his sentence could be shaved off for good behavior and he will get credit for 21 days of time served.
"We’re very pleased with the disposition," Michaud told The Press-Republican Tuesday. "Our goal all along was to spare him the stigma of a felony conviction.
"It was never about escaping accountability, but it was about proportional punishment and sparing him that lifelong stigma of a felony conviction."
MULTIPLE CHARGES
Conroy faced several charges in Plattsburgh Town Court in connection with multiple incidents.
Following a traffic stop in December, State Police charged him with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, a misdemeanor; unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation; and traffic infractions of speeding and operating a motor vehicle while using a cell phone.
State Police alleged at the time of his arrest that he became "belligerent and hostile" and refused to provide proper documents. Conroy has denied both the obstruction and cell phone use.
Then in March, Conroy was arrested on a bench warrant issued by Plattsburgh City Court after he failed to appear for his sentencing on Jan. 20, essentially violating the interim probation negotiated by his prior attorney, David Gervais.
Conroy's Facebook posts indicate he was in New York City and Mexico for much of January and February. The legislator has said he traveled to Mexico to deal with delinquent tenants at apartments there, and medical circumstances prevented him from taking a flight back in time for the sentencing.
Toward the beginning of his time at the jail, Conroy was accused of damaging a fire alarm sprinkler head, intentionally plugging up toilets and flooding cell areas, and using ink to write on painted walls.
Conroy has said he thought the sprinkler alarm was a camera which he accidentally set off when waving at it, and framed his other actions as a "nonviolent protest" of his conditions, though Clinton County Sheriff David Favro has contended he was treated no better or worse than any other inmate.
Conroy was subsequently charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony; two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor; and one count of making graffiti, a misdemeanor.
JULY SENTENCING
Earlier this month, Conroy pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal mischief and speeding, Michaud said, adding that all other charges were dropped.
Pleading to or otherwise being convicted of the felony charge would have resulted in Conroy's removal from his legislature seat, according to state Public Officers Law.
The legislator is scheduled to be officially sentenced in Town Court on Tuesday, July 6. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, he will go straight to jail after that appearance, Michaud said.
He and Conroy requested a pre-sentencing investigation by the Clinton County Department of Probation, who will compile a report with sentencing recommendations.
Michaud said, in his experience, probation officers are comfortable with the plea offer most of the time.
"If the judge wanted to impose more time, we would have the right to withdraw our guilty plea and go back to square one," the attorney said.
Michaud added that Conroy got "Parker-Hicks warnings," meaning, if he is arrested before July 6, he could be sentenced without having the right to withdraw his plea or, if he does not show up for sentencing, he could be sentenced in absentia to the maximum allowable time for a misdemeanor, 12 months in jail.
So far, the attorney said, things are on track for the sentencing to move forward as planned.
"He’s been keeping his nose clean and working diligently with probation and his mental health providers."
UNFORTUNATE
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry said it is unfortunate that Conroy is going to jail.
"That’s not a good thing to happen to anyone, but it’s particularly distressing that a county legislator would wind up sentenced to jail."
He expects the legislature will navigate Conroy's unavailability as they have before.
"I have picked up, as have other legislators, ... any work that needs to be done out of Area 4. Folks there are welcome to call me or any legislator and we would be happy to assist."
Conroy also pleaded guilty this month to the violations of his interim probation in Plattsburgh City Court linked to his missed sentencing in January.
According to Michaud, he received one-year and three-year sentences of probation, to run concurrently. Conroy must also pay fines and surcharges.
Michaud said Conroy's probation has been in effect since May 3 and will not pause while he is jailed.
