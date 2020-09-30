Astronaut mural on track

PLATTSBURGH – First there was just a brick wall on the Westelcom Building at 23 Durkee Street in Plattsburgh.
Then, it was primed black as the cosmos.
Now, STS-107 Space Shuttle Columbia Payload Commander and Lt. Col. in charge of science experiments Michael P. Anderson emerges from the vision of artist Brendon Palmer-Angell, who was commissioned to do this 12th mural, “Reach for the Stars! The Michael Anderson Mural” for Outside Art: Plattsburgh Public Art Project.
Neil Fesette at Fesette Realty helped launched the project which is a collaboration between the Clinton County Historical Association, Old Base Museum Campus and the Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum.
"It's our privilege to play a small role in Plattsburgh's outdoor public art initiative and more importantly to help honor Michael Anderson,” Fesette said in a press release.
“We're hopeful the community provides financial support to our incredible artists who do an amazing job beautifying the buildings in Plattsburgh.”
REACHING OUT
Cara Teeple, an agent at Fesette Realty, has been sending photographs of Palmer-Angell's progress to former NASA astronaut, Captain Winston E. Scott.
Selected as an astronaut in 1992, Scott was then one of nine NASA African-American astronauts who’ve flown in space. He served as a mission specialist on STS-72 in 1996 and STS-87 in 1997, and logged a total of 24 days, 14 hours and 34 minutes in space.
Scott took three spacewalks totaling 19 hours and 26 minutes during the missions to support technical planning for the International Space Station and to capture, by hand, the Spartan satellite.
HOME FIELD
After Teeple informed Scott about the mural in Anderson's honor, he shared these words:
“I am pleased and excited to learn of the Col. Michael Anderson mural. I knew Michael, and his family, well during our days together in the NASA astronaut corp. Michael was, not only, an accomplished astronaut but a superb U. S. Air Force officer and pilot. One of my favorite memories was a particular day when Mike and I, in two separate T-38 fighter jets, spent the morning flying formation, landed at a distant air base for breakfast, then flew more formation back to home field. It was a ’super fun’ day with a super colleague. The loss of Michael, and his Columbia crew mates, was a sad occasion. But through this mural, his memory will be preserved. I am honored to be allowed to submit these words in memory of Michael.”
-Capt. Winston E. Scott, USN-Ret.
NASA Astronaut (Former)
STS-72, STS-87
HALF WAY THERE
The project has a GoFundMe goal of $6,000.
Donations for the mural can be made online or mailed to Clinton County Historical Association at 98 Ohio Ave., Plattsburgh, NY 12903.
Local businesses, donors, and art lovers can sponsor a “STAR” for $250 each.
Donations can also be made on the Outside Art GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/vwjwp2-reach-for-the-stars-the-michael-anderson-mural.
“We are about halfway to our goal, $3,000 raised and $3,000 to go!” Amy Guglielmo, Outside Art, co-founder with Julia Devine, said.
“Still hoping to have more folks donating at all levels.”
“We will probably need more paint so that cost might go up too. Outside Art is so grateful for the support and encouragement. We rely on donations and want people to feel like they helped make the mural happen.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
