Astronaut mural a stellar draw

PLATTSBURGH – It was a little past noon and the moon was visible in the western sky as Brendon Palmer-Angell raced to finish space.
Saturday, he will add the bling, star shine, in his “Reach for the Stars! The Michael Anderson Mural” for Outside Art: Plattsburgh Public Art Project.
“It's been a real honor to work on this mural,” Palmer-Angell said.
“It's just been so special to be able to introduce Michael Anderson to people in the community. It's been amazing to watch kids and adults learn about him.”
EARTHBOUND FANS
Kids yelled from the sidewalk, “There's an astronaut!”
“There's been a couple of kids that come every night to check on my progress,” he said.
“That has been really sweet.”
A number of people of color have stopped to tell him how much it means to them to see BIPOC representation downtown in a public space.
“I think it's really important that if Plattsburgh wants to be an inclusive space, that everyone will be able to see themselves represented in a public space,” he said.
The mural is Outside Art's 12th mural downtown, and this one is on the Westelcom Building at 23 Durkee St. in Plattsburgh.
Anderson was the STS-107 Space Shuttle Columbia Payload Commander and Lt. Col. in charge of science experiments.
“We have this amazing person who was born here, lived here, and worked here; I never heard about it,” Palmer-Angell said.
“It's really a special honor to be able to introduce him to the next generation.”
Wind challenged him more than rain on Thursday.
“Yesterday, my hands were so cold they hurt,” he said.
“I still have it easy. It's still been fun. It's still been amazing.”
COMMUNAL LIFT
Outside Art reached its $6,000 Go Fund Me goal.
“Outside Art is over the moon from the community support,” Amy Guglielmo, Outside Art, co-founder with Julia Devine, said.
“We look forward to celebrating the mural with a big event in the spring.”
One passer-by gave Palmer-Angell a Sip gift card for a tip.
Friday night, he planned to celebrate there with his parents.
He is very happy with how the Space Shuttle Columbia turned out.
“Two hours to do the shuttle and about six hours just to get the curve right on the Earth,” Palmer-Angell said.
“It's like a 20-foot curve. It's a lot harder than it looks.”
GALACTIC PERSPECTIVE
People have asked him what should they think when they look at the mural.
“I really would like it to be a reminder of someone who did amazing things and was still amazingly humble, kind and joyous.”
People should wrap their brains around the perspective of being in space.
“Astronauts talk about the overview of effect when you get up in space and you see this planet without borders,” Palmer-Angell said.
“There is a paradigm shift. I would love people to remember that sort of transcendent perspective of humanity at the same time.”
