Astorino announces second run for governor

PLATTSBURGH — Two-time Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino stopped in Plattsburgh Tuesday to announce the official launch of his second campaign for governor of New York.
The Republican, who had a long career in the TV and radio industry, went up against Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2014 and lost by 14 points.
“We gave Cuomo the race of his life,” Astorino said from the steps of Plattsburgh City Hall.
“We came relatively close, much closer than anyone before or since, and you know what? We’re ready to win this time.”
WESTCHESTER PARALLELS
Astorino, 54, drew parallels between his native Westchester County and New York State, describing how both are ethnically diverse and trend Democrat.
According to Astorino, the county has a population that is 25% Hispanic and 15% Black, is the eighth-largest Jewish county in the country and has become bluer since his time as county executive.
“I’ve won in Westchester twice by 13 points because we were able to bring in mainstream moderate Democrats — we were able to bring in and won the Hispanic vote twice,” he said. “We won 25 percent of the Black vote. That’s how you’re going to win New York State.
“If I can win in a big county like Westchester, I can win throughout New York.”
'DEAD LAST'
Since his first run in 2014, Astorino said, he has heard from people that the state is getting worse, with people leaving due to lack of affordability and better opportunities elsewhere.
He argued the state is "dead last in all the wrong categories," with a bloated budget fed by raising taxes.
Astorino named as his key focuses the economy, ethics, energy, the environment and education.
He argued that tax rates must come down across the board in a substantial way, and voiced support for term limits and education reform, particularly school-choice measures.
MARSHALL PLAN
Astorino said Upstate can and should be an economic engine of its own, so he plans to put out the "Marshall Plan for Upstate."
"Upstate is worth investing in and you should, in some ways, control your own destiny. You shouldn’t be held hostage to what the assemblymembers and state senators from Albany or New York City say."
Asked for more details, Astorino said he would return at some point to offer specifics.
Instead, he referred to what the state is doing wrong — specifically taxes, the upcoming $15 minimum wage and energy costs that stifle small businesses — and argued for a change in culture and policies across the board.
VULNERABLE CUOMO
Astorino views Cuomo as extraordinarily vulnerable politically, pointing to ongoing scandals surrounding COVID-19 nursing home deaths in the state and sexual misconduct allegations.
He panned Cuomo's handling of the pandemic, arguing the governor's subjective rules and regulations have destroyed small businesses and restaurants, and that his administration botched vaccine rollout.
Astorino said it was smart for the legislature to give Cuomo unilateral authority for a short period of time, particularly March and April of 2020.
"But at some point the legislature needed to take back their responsibilities and they didn’t and one person with all that power is bound to, not just make mistakes, but abuse his power and he did."
Astorino said he would encourage people to get vaccinated, but does not support measures that would require vaccinations, such as those recently put in place for SUNY students who want to return to campuses this fall.
GOP FIELD
Astorino's candidacy expands the field of declared GOP gubernatorial hopefuls, which includes U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island.
Though he said any Republican that runs is "far more qualified and will be a better governor" than Cuomo, or any other Democratic candidate, he thinks he is the most qualified as the former executive of a large county that has dealt with a deficit, taxes and a hepatitis A outbreak. Astorino also touted bipartisan navigation of big issues.
He said U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik's (R-Schuylerville) anticipated elevation to the position of House GOP Conference chair — and out of the race for governor — did not impact his decision to officially announce his candidacy this week. Rather, he had wanted to make sure things were in order and talk to donors.
Astorino believes a primary will help keep the spotlight on the Republican candidates, their policies, principles and how they want to go about fixing the state.
TRUMP FACTOR
On how he sees the connection between former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party playing into his campaign and how that might sit in a state that went for President Joe Biden, Astorino posited that the "Trump factor" will dissipate with time.
Though Democrats — who control Washington, Albany, New York City and Plattsburgh — may try to use Trump to divert attention from current problems, the average person will focus on who is going to make their life better, Astorino said.
He does not think the political climate will necessitate pledging allegiance to or seeking endorsement from Trump.
Astorino said he voted for Trump, arguing his policies were better than what the Democrats offered, but added that he did not agree with the former president on everything and has a different style.
Pointing to how he speaks Spanish, Astorino said he had such success in a deep blue county because he goes where Republicans are politically uncomfortable going, but shouldn't be.
He added that Republicans should go into urban areas to explain why their policies on school choice, crime and taxes are better, something he said he did while county executive.
"Donald Trump lost Westchester by 37 points, you know, and I’ve won it twice by 13."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
