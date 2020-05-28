PLATTSBURGH — Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) is co-sponsoring legislation that would limit the governor's expanded powers during a state of emergency and maintain the system of checks and balances.
Current law allows Gov. Andrew Cuomo "to issue an executive order suspend laws and regulations during a state of emergency," something he has done 33 times since declaring the COVID-19 state of emergency March 7, a press release from Stec said.
That power has been used to make decisions on important issues that impact schools, health care, elections and the economy, the release continued.
Stec is running for State Senate in the 45th District against Democrat Kimberly Davis, the Clinton County Treasurer.
CHECKS AND BALANCES
The legislation Stec is co-sponsoring would require that state emergency declarations be made on a county-by-county basis rather than statewide and that an explanation justifying the declaration be provided.
Additionally, all declarations would end within 30 days and, though the governor could extend them by 15 days, the legislature would have to authorize any additional extensions, the release said.
The law would allow county leaders or the mayor of New York City to request that the governor terminate any state of emergency in their counties and mandate that reasons must be given in the case of denials.
"Any executive order that prevents New Yorkers from protesting, free speech, religious worship, the loss of liberty or property, other constitutional rights must be reviewed by an independent judicial body," the release said.
In a statement, Stec said the government only functions properly when all branches are working and that the state legislature and local governments must have the ability to exercise their constitutionally-mandated powers both in good times and in times of crisis.
“Rebuilding our communities and recovering from this crisis is the responsibility and purview of ALL elected officials, not just one person wielding executive authority,” he continued.
“If we’re going to ensure our schools reopen safely and work to restore our economy, the voices of all our local stakeholders must be heard and represented.
"That means re-establishing the checks and balances and legislative powers that ensure no one person steers our state down a disastrous course.”
DAVIS CRITICIZES
Davis, the Democrat running against Stec in the Senate race, criticized him for supporting the legislation.
“It is completely irresponsible for Mr. Stec to suggest that each of the 62 counties in New York State should be able to create their own rules on dealing with a catastrophe like an international pandemic,” she said in a statement.
Davis contended that Stec was looking for approval based on opinion rather than science and facts.
"He claims that the governor is stepping on the constitutional rights of New Yorkers. In Jacobson v. Massachusetts, the U.S. Supreme Court stated that, ‘persons and property are subjected to all kinds of restraints and burdens, in order to secure the general comfort, health, and prosperity of the State.’"
The COVID-19 health crisis is unlike anything experienced before, Davis said, adding that there was no guide or playbook.
"Is the governor doing everything right? No, no one could, not Mr. Stec and not me."
THOUGHTFUL PATH
But there is a reason most New Yorkers, including 71 percent of Independents and 53 percent of Republicans, think Cuomo is doing a good job, Davis said.
"The governor is looking at data and he is making the hard decisions."
She pointed to reports over Memorial Day weekend that, in other states, people were gathering in large crowds, thus ignoring social distancing guidelines, and not wearing masks.
"If Mr. Stec had his way, this scenario could have happened across New York State if each county were able to make that decision on their own."
Davis questioned where the state would be if the proposed legislation had been in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We cannot ignore the science of this virus and I’m glad that we are taking a cautious and thoughtful path forward in New York.”
