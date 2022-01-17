PLATTSBURGH — Assemblyman D. Billy Jones says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a release issued Monday afternoon, Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said he tested positive and is taking "all the necessary precautions and have started to quarantine."
"I am thankful that I am vaccinated and got my booster shot, but this is a reminder of how prevalent COVID-19 is in our community," he said.
"We all must continue to work together to get through this, and I want to encourage everyone to continue to stay safe, get vaccinated, and stay home if they are sick.”
Jones, 47, said he had mild symptoms and was a bit fatigued, but otherwise fine.
Jones has been a strong vocal supporter of vaccines, working with state officials to bring COVID-19 vaccination clinics to the North Country.
He has also encouraged people to wear masks and social distance.
