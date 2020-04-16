It was a typical Friday night in Nashville.
My friends and I were sending texts back and forth to see who was going where that night to listen to music. Everybody decided to head down to a little hole in the wall bar called, “Douglas Corner Café.”
Douglas Corner can be compared to the infamous “Bluebird Café” and often host’s songwriters ‘In The Round.’ Up and coming songwriters often congregate at such shows and some end up becoming superstars in their own right.
I remember standing with a few friends in the back of the room at Douglas Corner when a buttery, soulful voice came across the microphone. I quickly turned and asked my friend who it was.
“Oh, that’s Ashley McBryde” she said. “She’s a hardcore road dog and can sing her ‘butt’ off.”
Not long after Ashley got off the stage, she came up and introduced herself. I remember my first impression being that she was genuine, and easy to talk to.
Shortly after our first encounter, I found myself in a writing room with Ashley. She pulled up in a vintage, robin egg blue Ford truck. You could tell it had definitely seen its share of miles.
Ashley brought in a song idea called, “Whiskey Did You Miss Me?” and as soon as I heard the ‘hook’ I wanted to write it. Within a couple hours of hammering at the song, we finished it.
A few weeks later I ‘demoed’ the song, in which I brought Ashley in to sing. It’s still one of my favorite songs that I’ve been a part of writing.
Let’s now talk about Ashley’s new music.
Her first album, “Girl Going No Where” was Grammy nominated for Country Album of the Year straight out of the gate.
It’s often difficult for an artist to top their first record, but Ashley definitely gives it it a strong effort with her sophomore album entitled, “Never Will.”
Ashley sticks with her producer, Jay Joyce, as well as her personal road band. An artist using their road band on their records does not happen very often, but it’s a genius move on Ashley’s part as she truly captures her ‘raw’ sound.
You may have already heard Ashley’s first single off of the album, “One Night Standards.” It’s definitely the most ‘radio sounding’ song on the album, and a controversial one at that. The song talks about one-night stands and cheating, something a female has not really been able to get away with until now.
Songs such as, “Shut Up Sheila” and “Martha Divine” are both infused with lyrics that have female empowerment. I found myself wanting to put my fist high in the air when I was done listening to them both.
There are also songs that tug on the heartstrings. “Stone” is a song Ashley wrote after her brother, an Army vet, committed suicide. You can feel Ashley’s heart breaking in her performance. However, you’re also left with a sense of healing.
The album rounds out with a tongue-in-cheek song called, “Styrofoam.” You find yourself laughing through the whole song as Ashley describes the different ways Styrofoam can be used. You really have to listen to the song to know what I’m talking about. Let’s just say it’s the ‘Tiger King’ of songs.
So, as you’re setting your playlist up for this endless quarantine, put this album on it. It will make your ‘quarantining’ just a little more enjoyable.
Born and raised in the Adirondack Mountains of Upstate New York, Amanda Martin moved to Nashville, TN directly out of high school where she attended Belmont University. Amanda has 20 years experience as a published singer/songwriter
