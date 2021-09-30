Sweet Adelines schedule A cappella workshop
PLATTSBURGH — A free, seven-week singing workshop offered by the Champlain Valley Chorus of Sweet Adelines for is beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Held at the First Baptist Church at 38 Oak Street, Plattsburgh, the workshops will be held weekly through December 1 on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.
Women from high school age and older are invited to improve their vocal skills and meet new friends. The chorus has offered this workshop for eight years in the summer and this is the first autumn workshop to focus on learning songs for the upcoming holidays. Familiar and new Christmas songs in four-part harmony will be the focus of these sessions. This is an opportunity for guests and members to move forward in building and improving vocal skills.
Here is the chance for anyone with a love of music to learn, have fun, and harmonize with others.
Current COVID protocols will be in place. Mask required if not vaccinated.
For more information, call Gayle at 51-561-9578.
