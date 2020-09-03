2020 LPCA Open Juried Art Show calls for artists
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Center for the Arts is encouraging artists of all genres and media to submit work for the annual LPCA Open Juried Art Show.
This show is designed to celebrate the talents of our regional artists and highlight the creative visions of residents in and around New York’s North Country.
More information including the prospectus and online entry form can be obtained at https://www.lakeplacidarts.org/gallery/upcoming-shows/lpca-open-juried-art-show or by calling Anya Villeneuve at 518-523-2512.
Recovery Lounge starts community self portrait project
UPPER JAY — The Upper Jay Art Center is looking for participants to paint a self portrait with a limited palette, one at a time, in the quiet solitude of the Recovery Lounge.
All ages and levels of experience are encouraged to give it a try.
The end goal is a community gallery show this coming winter.
Each participant will have the Recovery Lounge all to themselves for an "afternoon of self reflection."
Starting Sept. 8, sessions will be available Monday through Saturday at noon.
Sign up at upperjayartcenter@gmail.com and look for a confirmation.
Hancock House Museum moves to fall hours
TICONDEROGA — The Hancock House Museum in Ticonderoga will move to fall hours beginning Sept. 6.
The museum will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 am until 4 pm during the months of September and October.
New exhibits in place this year include “Mapping the Adirondacks” and “Prohibition in the Champlain Valley.” In addition, traveling exhibits relating to women’s suffrage are also on hand and, for the first time, the mysterious Pharaoh Mountain gold “elephant” coin is on display.
Visitors are reminded that masks are required and social distancing policies are in effect at the museum. Additional information is available by calling the Hancock House at 518-585-7868 or via e-mail to: tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
