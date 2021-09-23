Lake Placid Center for the Arts searching for artists for 2021 Open Juried Show
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Center for the Arts is encouraging artists of all genres and media to submit work for the annual LPCA Open Juried Art Show.
This show is designed to celebrate the talents of our regional artists and highlight the creative visions of residents in and around the North Country.
More information including the prospectus and online entry form can be found at www.lakeplacidarts.org/gallery/upcoming-shows/lpca-open-juried-art-show or by calling Anya Villeneuve at 518-523-2512.
This opportunity is open to all artists/media including: photography, sculpture, painting, drawing, fiber, ceramics, woodcrafts, jewelry, prints and constructions.
The Gallery @ LPCA is accepting digital submissions only. Work should be submitted online from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9, accompanied by a non-refundable entry fee of $15 per piece.
No more than four entries are allowed per artist. Jurors will determine exhibited and non-exhibited works and awards.
A list of exhibited works will be posted at LakePlacidArts.org on Oct. 13.
The show will hang in the Gallery @ LPCA from Oct. 28 to Nov. 27.
The public is invited to attend an opening reception for the exhibit on Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and to explore an online component of the exhibit that will go live in November.
'Sharing Stories through Black Narratives' class to be held at LPCA
LaAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Center for the Arts is offering an online class this fall focused on narratives about Black culture told by Black people.
Black Narratives is a 4-class series to be held over Zoom on Thursdays Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Registration is $62 and can be completed by calling 518-523-2512 or online at www.lakeplacidarts.org/virtual-experiences/black-narratives. Information about scholarship opportunities can also be found on the website.
The class was developed last year in partnership with instructor Janelle Gray, an artist and creative from Dallas, Texas. In this multimedia class, Gray will lead participants through reading, viewing and listening assignments from a range of art forms such as literature, television, art and song. Gray explains that these platforms “are useful tools to connect people through the sharing of stories” which will hopefully deepen understanding. The class will contemplate the historical and political context surrounding these pieces, the message and why it is needed and the impact of the art on our communities.
Though participants can join the online class from anywhere, local community members and organizations are encouraged to take part. Nicky Hylton-Patterson, Director of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative, is planning to enroll students from her Introduction to Sexualities class at Clarkson University. She explains, “This class provides an opportunity for students to engage sites of knowledge on Black cultural expressions. With Black Narratives, Gray brings Black culture to life in ways that expose the pain, anger, pride and beauty inherent in Black America.”
The goal is for audiences to develop a broader artistic palette that may provide insight into parallel experiences that would otherwise go unseen. By doing so, the hope is that we all come to respect and hear these forms of expression and ultimately see Black art as simply art.
