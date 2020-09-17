Strand Center puts out call for artists
PLATTSBURGH — The Strand Center for the Arts will host pop-up gallery exhibitions on select dates in September and October and is looking for artists.
These special exhibitions will be held at The Strand Center Main Gallery at 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh.
The exhibition will open on September 26, October 3, and October 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All artists are eligible to enter on a first come-first served basis, with a maximum of twenty artists capable of hanging their work in the gallery for the duration of that day’s exhibit.
Those artists desiring to have their work in the shows have three chances to do so by contacting the Strand Gallery Director, David Monette, at david.monette@strandcenter.org by Sept. 24 for the Sept. 26 show; by Oct. 1, for the Oct. 3 show; and by Oct. 8, for the Oct. 10 show.
If selected to exhibit, those artists would then be responsible for hanging their work before the show and removing it afterward. All media will be accepted, both 2D and 3D, and all pieces must be labeled on the front and back with the artist’s name, title, price, and media. Additionally, 2D artwork must framed and wired for hanging.
The gallery will be free and open to the public. Facemasks, social distancing, and a cap on the amount of people allowed in the gallery at any one time will be strictly upheld.
For more information on these exhibits, upcoming events, concerts or classes happening at The Strand Center for the Arts, please call 518-563-1604 or visit www.strandcenter.org.
Depot Theatre Academy offers musical theater/monologue rep class
WESTPORT — The Depot Theatre Academy outreach and education program will be offering an in-person musical theater/monologue rep class from Sept. 28 to Oct. 26.
The classes will run on Mondays from 6 to 9 p.m., and the five-week course will help those interested in preparation for auditions, public speaking training and general "acting craft development.'
Participants ages 18 and older will learn two monologues and two songs, and work together with instructors to find a monologue that complements the song to form a seamless package to utilize for auditioning and showcasing.
The class will be held at the Depot Theatre at 6705 Main St., Westport, and is limited to 10 participants.
Tuition is $200, and face coverings will be required while entering and exiting the theater, and any time when in close proximity to others.
Strict physical distancing will be implemented, with designated seating in the theater, and one participant on stage at a time.
Interested individuals should contact Katie Shepard by email at ks@depottheatre.org to reserve their spot and/or print and send the registration form to Depot Theatre, PO Box 414, Westport, NY 12993. More information and the registration form is available online at DepotTheatre.org.
Gallery switches to fall hours
KEENE — The Corscaden Barn Gallery has switched to its fall hours.
The Gallery, located at 58 Beers Bridge Way in Keene, will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays until Columbus day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.