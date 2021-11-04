Adirondack Center for Writing presents, "Writing a Powerful College Essay with Emily Weitzman"
SARANAC LAKE — Writer, professor, and tutor Emily Weitzman will offer a free, two-hour virtual writing workshop for high schoolers looking to write, revise, or edit their college admission essays.
The workshop takes place Saturday, Nov. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. via Zoom. Though the event is free to attend, registration is required, and donations are welcome. This opportunity is supported by Lake Placid Education Foundation.
In this workshop, participants will work on crafting a personal statement with a "captivating narrative, powerful prose, and your own specific voice," a press release said.
The virtual workshop will include brainstorming and generative writing exercises, discussion of sample essays, tools and tricks for writing and revision, and more. Writers in all stages of their college essay writing process are welcome to attend
Emily Weitzman is a writer, educator, and performer from New York. She teaches writing to undergraduates at NYU and Columbia University, where she completed an MFA in nonfiction writing. She has taught creative, essay, and college essay writing for various arts organizations around the country and across the world. Her work has been published in Longreads, Vol. 1 Brooklyn, HuffPost, and HAD, among other publications, and she has received residencies and fellowships from the Thomas J. Watson Foundation, the Adirondack Center for Writing, the Vermont Studio Center, and others. Find out more at emilyweitzman.com.
Call for Artists for the Strand Center’s Annual Holiday Members Show
PLATTSBURGH — Bi-annually, the Strand Center for the Arts produces exhibitions focused on presenting the talents of its members; the Holiday and Summer Members Shows.
Members at any artistic level, from hobbyist to professional, are invited to submit works for these “Members Only” exhibitions.
The Strand Center for the Arts Holiday Members Show is open to all whose membership is valid through Jan. 1, 2022. Memberships can be renewed or started anytime before or during drop off, online at www.strandcenter.org or by phone at 518-563-1604, during regular gallery hours.
Entries may be in the form of any media, including (but not limited to) painting, drawing, photography, jewelry, sculpture, fiber, ceramics, stained glass, bead weaving, printmaking, mixed media and woodwork. Two-dimensional artwork must be framed under glass or plexi-glass and be backed with wire for hanging and all artwork must be labeled on the front and back. Artists can download the full guidelines, artist contract, and artwork labels at The Strand Center website at www.strandcenter.org or pick them up at the Strand offices at 23 Brinkerhoff St. in Plattsburgh.
Drop off for submissions will run from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23. Artwork should be dropped off at the reception desk in the Main Gallery at 23 Brinkerhoff Street in downtown Plattsburgh during regular gallery hours. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Annual Holiday Members Show will be on view in The Strand Center Main Gallery at 23 Brinkerhoff Street in Plattsburgh from Dec. 3 to Dec. 31. The Opening Reception will take place Friday, Dec. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
