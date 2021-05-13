Essex County Arts Council announces grant recipients
WESTPORT — The Essex County Arts Council has announced the 2021 Cultural Assistance Program Grant recipients.
Grants in the amount of $30,000 to support specific projects have been awarded to 38 organizations providing cultural arts experiences for Essex County residents. The CAP Grant is funded by Essex County and private donors.
Grant recipients are evaluated for their artistic merit, fiscal competence and impact upon the community.
“These 38 arts and cultural organizations are the driving force that allow the arts to flourish in Essex County towns”, stated Susan Hughes, CAP Grant Administrator. “They offer a variety of art forms which collectively create the atmosphere in which we choose to live.”
A complete list of CAP Grantees and their projects can be found on ECAC’s website: www.essexcountyarts.org.
This year’s awardees have requested funding for projects in theater, dance, music, exhibitions, lecture series, walking tours and festivals.
“All of us at Essex County Arts Council are thrilled to be able to support artists and arts organizations during this time of revitalization, after a dismal year of COVID restrictions”, stated Tony Kostecki, ECAC President. “We are committed to doing all we can to ensure the vitality of the arts and culture in our Essex County communities."
Bluseed Studios accepting submissions for art show
SARANAC LAKE — Bluseed Studios will present "The Spirit of the Adirondacks: People, Places and Things," an open photography show, beginning on June 19.
Photographers of all ages are encouraged to enter the show using whatever photographic method they wish.
Photographers are encouraged to push beyond traditional limits, and provide an insight into what they see as "the spirit" of the Adirondacks.
Artwork for the show should be dropped off on Sunday June 13 from noon until 6 p.m., Monday June 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or Tuesday June 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
An entry fee of $25 for adults and $15 for students for one or two pieces is required.
The exhibit will run from June 19 until July 25.
A prospectus with complete details for the show may be found on Bluseed's website, www.bluseedstudios.org. For further information, call 518 891-3799 or email admin@bluseedstudos.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.