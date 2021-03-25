Theater holding auditions for 'Frozen Jr.'
PLATTSBURGH — Adirondack Regional Theatre is seeking young actors ages 8 to 18 to audition for their Young Directors Series main-stage production of the Disney musical, "Frozen Jr."
Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, the play brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, auditions will be held online until April 11.
Auditioners will submit a video showing them singing 16 bars of a song of their choice acapella, delivering a one minute monologue and performing a 30 second dance audition.
The dance routine can be found on the Adirondack Regional Theatre website, www.adktheatre.com. A separate mandatory audition application can also be found on the website.
ART hopes that preparations will culminate with four, in-person performances throughout the North Country from July 8 to 11.
If that is not possible, the group will pursue online options.
The cost to participate is $75 for the program. For full details can be found at www.adktheatre.com/audition. For more information or to submit your audition video, contact ART at auditions@adktheatre.com.
Art Center searching for participants for self portrait project
JAY — In anticipation of a large gallery celebration this summer, the Upper Jay Art Center is looking for participants to paint a self portrait with a limited palette, one at a time, at the Recovery Lounge.
All ages, with little or no painting experience, are encouraged to give it a try.
Scott will set you up with everything you will need, including a short tutorial on the magic of mixing yellow, red, and blue to create every color you need.
Each participant will have the Recovery Lounge all to themselves for a quiet afternoon of self reflection.
Sessions are available Monday thru Saturday starting at noon. Sign up at upperjayartcenter@gmail.com and look for a confirmation.
Music scholarship accepting applications
PLATTSBURGH — The Kiwanis Club of Plattsburgh invites applications for its $500 Grace Belden Music Scholarship, which will be awarded to a high school senior accepted into a music program at a 4-year college or a current college student majoring in music.
Applicants must hold a GPA of 85 or higher, have a record of community service, be current residents of Clinton County and must be graduates of Plattsburgh High School, Seton Catholic High School, Peru High School, Saranac High School, Beekmantown High School or Chazy High School.
Application materials should be mailed to: Kiwanis Club of Plattsburgh, Grace Belden Music Scholarship Committee, PO Box 2064, Plattsurgh, NY 12901 and must be received or postmarked by April 30, 2021.
Applicants must meet all eligibility requirements and submit all required application materials. The scholarship winner will be announced by the end of May.
To obtain a copy of the scholarship application materials and guidelines, students may contact their guidance counselor or Dr. Nancy J. Church, Committee Chair, at corvettes@westelcom.com or 518-564-4169.
