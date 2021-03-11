Adirondack Summer Youth Theatre opportunities announced
WESTPORT — Theatres throughout the Adirondack North Country are collaborating to promote youth theater educational opportunities and live theatre programming for the 2021 summer season.
In an effort to provide interested youth with a full menu of this summer's theater education options, area theater producers have curated a current list of programs for youth, and they will continue to update events as new details evolve.
Current programs include:
Adirondack Regional Theatre: FROZEN JR. - July 8 to 11
Book & Blanket Players Youth Musical-In-A-Week: Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" - July 11 to 18
Artistry Community Theatre: "Proof" (with student roles) July 14 to 18, and "Into the Woods" (with student roles) July 23 to 31
Depot Theatre Academy Summer 2021: In-person theater education program culminating in a production of "Into the Woods, Jr." August 9 to 22
This information has been compiled by a new collaborative initiative spearheaded by the Depot Theatre and its Board of Trustees' Education and Outreach Committee.
Although in some cases plans for summer 2021 live productions are not yet finalized, the group is committed to sharing resources and information.
Collaborating organizations include the Adirondack Regional Theatre in Plattsburgh, Artistry Community Theatre in Willsboro, Adirondack Stage Rats based in Saranac Lake, Book & Blanket Players in Keene, Depot Theatre in Westport, Essex Theatre Company, and Pendragon Theatre in Saranac Lake.
Regional youth program details can be found online at www.DepotTheatre.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.