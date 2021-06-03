Studio announces watershed-themed project
SARANAC LAKE — BluSeed Studios will host a public program to launch a yearlong art and science project on June 26, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Native American artists David Fadden, Katsitsionni Fox, First Nation artist Martin Akwiranoron Loft, Vermont artist Steve Kostell, and BluSeed Founder and Director Emeritus Carol Marie Vossler will be creating new works of art that address the issue of pollution and its impacts on the Lake Champlain Basin.
One of the project’s goals is to use the arts to draw awareness to how our daily lives have a direct effect on Lake Champlain and its tributaries. The Saranac Lakes and River are all part of the 9,000-square-mile Lake Champlain Basin. The reverse is also true—the condition of Lake Champlain can have a direct impact on the quality of life for all the surrounding communities.
The “Multi-Cultural Interpretations on How Pollution Effects the Lake Champlain Watershed” project is funded by a Lake Champlain Basin Program grant under an agreement between the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the New England Interstate Water Pollution Control Commission.
The artists involved in this project have a year to produce their new works that creatively address the issues facing the Lake Champlain Basin. Each will give a public presentation during the project to share what they have developed. Carol Marie Vossler will also develop educational programs related to the theme. The final exhibition will be held at BluSeed Studios in June 2022, with a formal reception planned.
The June 26 event will be followed by a reception for “The Spirit of the Adirondacks: People, Places & Things” from 3 to 6 p.m. at BluSeed. This is an open photography exhibition featuring works submitted by regional photographers.
