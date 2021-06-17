Depot Theatre awarded grants for facility and technology improvements
WESTPORT —The Depot Theatre has been awarded several grants in support of facility and technology improvements.
The Charles R. Wood Foundation has awarded the Depot a grant of $16,000, and the J.M. McDonald Foundation awarded a grant of $5,000 toward the Depot Theatre Historic Property ExteriorPainting Project
This grant funding will be used toward painting the exterior of the historic Depot Theatre train station, which is owned by the Town of Westport and listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Depot Theatre building is not only home to the Adirondacks only professional Equity theatre, but it serves as an information hub for travelers and residents, and a working train station that, in non-pandemic times, welcomes Amtrak passengers traveling to and from the Lake Champlain and High Peaks regions year round.
The Depot was also awarded a grant of $2,000 for the Depot Theatre's Virtual Streaming Technology Initiative from the Adirondack Foundation's Special and Urgent Needs Fund.
The Adirondack Foundation grant funding will be used toward the purchase of updated camera equipment for archiving main stage performances and producing educational resources for the Depot Theatre Academy outreach and education program.
Lake Placid's July 4th parade looking for participants
LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid is getting ready for its 4th of July celebration, complete with a parade down Main Street and the "Set the Night to Music" fireworks extravaganza.
All are invited to participate in Lake Placid's annual July 4th Independence Day parade.
Build a float, bring out that classic car, or just don some patriotic duds and march. To participate, contact Bethany Valenze at the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism at 518-621-3662 or email: bethany@lakeplacid.com for an entry form.
Parade announcers will recognize individual entries as they pass by Mid’s Park.
Line-up for the 2021 parade will be at 4:30 p.m., and the parade start time is 5 p.m.
Fireworks are choreographed to music and will broadcast live over Adirondack 105 and LakeFM. The show begins promptly at 9:30 p.m.
A schedule for the day will be available soon online at www.lakeplacid.com/events/4th-july-celebration.
In accordance with CDC and state protocols, all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Currently, masks are not required for those with vaccinations.
Juried art show accepting submissions
SARANAC LAKE — The Northwind Fine Arts Gallery will be hosting an online juried art show, "Reimagine."
Submissions will be accepted until Aug. 1, and selected works will be featured on the gallery's website.
First, second and third prize winners will receive generous cash prizes, and will be offered the opportunity to display and sell original work at NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery for the months of September and October 2021.
The gallery is located at 85 Main Street in Saranac Lake, New York, just 9 miles from Lake Placid. Visit us at www.northwindfineartsgallery.com.
ELIGIBILITY
The show is open to all visual art/media.
ENTRY PROCEDURE
Artists can enter images of work online at www.OnlineJuriedShows.com. Help in photographing your work and properly sizing your images can also be found there. For best results, make sure your image is 72 dpi and 1920 pixels on the longest side. Images should be in JPEG format or sRGB color space.
ENTRY FEE
A non-refundable entry fee of $35 for up to two pieces of art, $5 each for up to 3 additional pieces.
DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION
All entries must be received by OnlineJuriedShows.com by August 1, 2021
AWARDS
Juror will select first, second and third place winners who will be awarded generous cash prizes.
SALES
Artist contact information will be listed on our website for all accepted pieces. Interested persons looking to purchase your work will contact the artists directly. NorthWind Fine Arts waives any responsibility for sales generated in this manner, and will not collect and submit sales tax. NorthWind will also not collect any commission on these sales.
First, second and third place winners who choose to display original art at NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery will be required to ship pieces at their own expense. While pieces will be handled with the utmost care, NorthWind Fine Arts cannot accept responsibility for loss or damage. NorthWind Fine Arts will collect and submit sales tax, and will retain a 20% commission on sales that result from gallery display.
Notification of juror selection will be posted at northwindfineartsgallery.com by August 15, 2021.
Visit the website for more information on the show.
