Art @ the Orchard Vendor Applications due July 31st
MALONE — Foothills Art Society is hosting an Arts and Crafts Festival at Prairie’s Orchard in Malone on Sat., Sept. 25.
Foothills Art Society would like to invite interested art vendors to be part of the day.
Service groups are also invited to set up tables for passing out information or conducting a fundraiser.
Also invited are Plein Air artists who would like to set up their easels and work on site. Deadline to sign up to be part of the day is July 31.
Vendor information can be accessed from www.foothillsartsociety.com or contact by emailing info@foothillsartsociety.com or calling 518-903-1980.
Northwind Fine Arts accepting gallery submissions
SARANAC LAKE — The Northwind Fine Arts Gallery is accepting submissions for its upcoming online gallery "Reimagine."
Selected works will be featured on the gallery's website and social media.
First, second and third prize winners will receive generous cash prizes, and will be offered the opportunity to display and sell original work at NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery for the months of September and October, 2021.
ELIGIBILITY
Open to all visual art/media.
ENTRY PROCEDURE
You can enter your images online at www.OnlineJuriedShows.com. Help in photographing your work and properly sizing your images can be found here. For best results, make sure your image is 72 dpi and 1920 pixels on the longest side. Images should be in JPEG format or sRGB color space.
A non-refundable entry fee of $35 for up to two pieces of art, $5 each for up to 3 additional pieces.
All entries must be received by OnlineJuriedShows.com by August 1.
Juror will select first, second and third place winners who will be awarded generous cash prizes.
Artist contact information will be listed on our website for all accepted pieces. Interested persons looking to purchase your work will contact the artists directly. NorthWind Fine Arts waives any responsibility for sales generated in this manner, and will not collect and submit sales tax. NorthWind will also not collect any commission on these sales.
First, second and third place winners who choose to display original art at NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery will be required to ship pieces at their own expense (including return shipping). While pieces will be handled with the utmost care, NorthWind Fine Arts cannot accept responsibility for loss or damage. NorthWind Fine Arts will collect and submit sales tax, and will retain a 20% commission on sales that result from gallery display.
Notification of juror selection will be posted at northwindfineartsgallery.com by August 15, 2021.
