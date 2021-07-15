Lake Placid Sinfonietta debuts new music director, new locations and new live-streaming of concerts
LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Sinfonietta is introducing a major new personality, an alternate venue and an up-to-date digital advancement in season 2021.
The Sinfonietta is thrilled to introduce its new music director, Stuart Malina.
For the past 21 years, Maestro Malina has been Music Director and Conductor of the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra, a premier performing arts organization in Pennsylvania. He has conducted orchestras across the country in places like Fort Worth, Hawaii, New Mexico, Charleston, Greensboro and Chautauqua, as well as internationally in Hong Kong, Russia and China.
In 2003, Mr. Malina won Broadway’s Tony Award—along with Billy Joel—for orchestration for the musical "Movin' Out." He has performed with Zoe Caldwell and Audra Macdonald in the play Master Class at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
Although officially part of the LP Sinfonietta family as of 2019, this is the first full season Malina will conduct from an Adirondack podium.
For the past year, Stuart has been working behind the scenes with the staff, board, musicians as well as has made all the musical selections for the current season.
VENUE CHANGE
The "Sunday Symphony" concerts will still take place at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts, but, for 2021, the free Wednesday Community concerts will not be held at the Paul White Memorial Bandshell in Mid’s Park, Lake Placid.
Instead concerts will be held at the Lake Placid Horseshow Grounds Pavilion on July 21, 28, August 4 and 11.
Lastly, the Sinfonietta is offering online live streams of the Sunday Symphony and Wednesday Community concerts.
Patrons can now choose to attend a concert in-person, or they can be sent a weblink to view the concert on their personal device.
All patrons intending to attend a concert in-person will be required to provide proof of vaccination and proof of ID. Unvaccinated children (11 years and younger) may attend in-person concerts as long as they are in the company of vaccinated family members.
For details about the music programs, the artists and current concert conditions, visit www.LakePlacidSinfonietta.org.
Market vendor applications due July 31
MALONE — Foothills Art Society is hosting an Arts and Crafts Festival at Prairie’s Orchard in Malone on Sept. 25.
The day will include art and music activities, some especially geared toward children, a press release said.
Foothills Art Society invites interested art vendors to be part of the day. Service groups are also invited to set up tables for passing out information or conducting a fundraiser.
Also invited are Plein Air artists who would like to set up their easels and work on site.
Deadline to sign up to be part of the day is July 31.
Vendor information can be accessed from www.foothillsartsociety.com or by emailing info@foothillsartsociety.com or calling 518-903-1980.
