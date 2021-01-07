Gallery looking for submissions
SARANAC LAKE — The Northwind Fine Arts Gallery is still accepting submissions for its upcoming juried show.
The virtual show, themed "The Healing Wilderness," will be virtually on display during Saranac Lake's Winter Carnival.
The gallery is open to all visual art and media.
You can enter your images online at OnlineJuriedShows.com.
Help in photographing your work and properly sizing your images can be found at: www.OnlineJuriedShows.com/help.aspx.
For best results, make sure your image is 72 dpi and 1920 pixels on the longest side. Images should be in JPEG format or sRGB color space. If you need help entering your images please contact info@onlinejuriedshows.com or call 949‐287‐8645.
A non-refundable entry fee of $35 for up to two pieces of art, $5 each for up to 3 additional pieces.
All entries must be received by OnlineJuriedShows.com by Friday, Jan. 15.
The juror will determine the number of works to be awarded generous cash prizes and honorable mentions.
Artist contact information will be listed. Interested persons looking to purchase your work will contact the artists directly.
Notification of juror selection will be posted at northwindfineartsgallery.com by Jan. 29.
For information on the gallery, please visit northwindfineartsgallery.com.
BluSeed Studios looking for enamel artist
SARANAC LAKE — BluSeed Studios is searching for an enamel artist or someone who has experience, to assist with its enamel studio set up.
If you have any insight in this medium, email Marissa at admin@bluseedstudios.org.
Adirondack Regional Theatre celebrates selection as a Hannaford Helps Reusable Bag Program beneficiary
PLATTSBURGH — Adirondack Regional Theatre has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Community Bag program for the month of January.
The Hannaford Community Bag program launched in April 2014 and is designed to support local nonprofits through the sale of the reusable Hannaford Community bag.
Adirondack Regional Theatre was selected by Hannaford store leadership as the January beneficiary of the program at the Plattsburgh Hannaford store. For every Hannaford Community reusable bag purchased at the Plattsburgh Hannaford in January, the theater will receive a $1 donation.
The theater has a goal of raising $500 during January, which is equivalent to 500 bags bought in support of it, with plans to use the projected funds to help support its Young Directors Series program.
This program is the group’s summer youth musical with a cast and crew of students age 8-18 directed by a team of high school students. This year’s offering is scheduled to be “Frozen, Jr.”
