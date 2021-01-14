Artists guild announces juried show
SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack Artists Guild has announced its twenty-third annual juried competition, to be held from April 1 through April 30.
Due to the pandemic, the show will be on line only. The submission deadline is March 9. Artists may enter up to three works at www.OnlineJuriedShows.com.
The competition is open to all living artists, 18 years of age and older. All media are acceptable. Work must be original and must have been completed within the last three years. More detailed information, the prospectus and entry instructions can be found on the Online Juried Shows website.
The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the schedule subject to change because of COVID-19.
Masks and social distancing are required. Visitors coming from a distance should email the gallery at guild@adirondackartistsguild .com or call 518 891-2615 to make sure it will be open when they plan to visit.
Recovery lounge offering self-portrait project
JAY — The Recovery Lounge at the Upper Jay Art Center is again offering studio space for anyone who wishes to come create a self portrait.
Each painter is provided with canvas, paint, brushes, and a "full afternoon of self reflection," a release from the arts center said.
Contact Scott at info@upperjayartcenter.org to schedule a day to paint.
