Winners Announced in LPCA’s First Zoom Playfest
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Center for the Arts (LPCA) is proud to announce the winners of the Zoom Play Festival, an opportunity that was held in late August for theatre artists to create and share new works adapted for the current landscape.
“When COVID hit the performing arts world, there were so many playwrights and actors instantly put out of work," said Tara Palen, Director of Education and Outreach at the LPCA. "Many theatres started doing online play readings, but it can be difficult to translate a play written for the stage to an online platform, so we thought what if we put out a call for submissions for short plays written specifically with Zoom in mind.”
Over 135 short plays submitted from all over the world, including submissions from New Zealand, England, Mexico and Canada.
LPCA plans to present an evening showcase of the winning pieces and honorable mentions on Feb. 19.
Collaborations are underway with directors and theatres to produce the pieces, and LPCA plans to produce several of the plays in-house.
The winning plays and honorable mentions are:
- Joe the Rememberer – James Still, Winner
- Dream On, Black Girl – Maxine Joie du Maine, Winner
- Choices - James McClindon, winner
- Who’s On Zoom? – Cynthia Faith Arsenault, Winner
- Pandemic Speed Dating – Molly Wagner, Honorable Mention
- Meetings – Mike Adams, Honorable Mention
- How Do I Get This Thing to Work? – Lawrence Goodman, Honorable Mention
- It Looks Like Snow – Jeffrey Kirkland, Honorable Mention
Gallery accepting submissions
SARANAC LAKE — The NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery is taking submissions for it's upcoming juried show, “The Healing Wilderness”
The gallery is inviting visual artists to share "artistic works inspired by the power of wild places to heal."
Selected works will be displayed in digital format at NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery during Saranac Lake’s “Winter Carnival” which is attended by thousands of residents and visitors annually.
Selected works also will be featured on the gallery's website and social media. Award-winning pieces will be showcased on North Country Public Radio’s virtual art gallery, the UpNorth Gallery.
Submissions are open to all visual art/media.
Enter images online at OnlineJuriedShows.com. Help in photographing work and properly sizing images can be found at: www.OnlineJuriedShows.com/help.aspx.
For best results, make sure images are 72 dpi and 1920 pixels on the longest side. Images should be in JPEG format or sRGB color space.
Email info@onlinejuriedshows.com or call 949‐287‐8645 for any further help.
There is a non-refundable entry fee of $35 for up to two pieces of art, $5 each for up to three additional pieces.
All entries must be received by OnlineJuriedShows.com by Jan. 15, 2021.
Artist contact information will be listed. Interested persons looking to purchase your work will contact the artists directly.
NOTIFICATION of juror selection will be posted at northwindfineartsgallery.com by Jan. 29, 2021.
For information on the gallery, visit northwindfineartsgallery.com.
2021 Decentralization Grant Application Process Is Open
BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — The 2021 Decentralization Grant application process is open for the Adirondack Quad-County Region of Clinton, Essex, Franklin, and Hamilton counties.
Eligible arts organizations and individual artists can submit up to three direct requests in any combination of two categories—Community Arts and Arts Education—totaling up to $5,000, pending a funding determination from New York State.
Requirements include reading the guidelines for whichever category one is applying in and attending a free informational seminar with the Grant Coordinator, which are being held online via Zoom between now and Jan. 15.
The deadline for applying is Jan. 31.
Guidelines, the seminar schedule and other information and materials are available in the Grants section on the website of the region’s DEC site, as well as the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts website, adirondackarts.org.
To sign up for an informational seminar, email Grant Coordinator Fred Balzac at fred@adirondackarts.org.
To learn more about applying for a 2021 grant, or for any questions one may have about the Decentralization Grant program overall, please contact Balzac at that email address or by phone at 518-588-7275.
Art center hosting recording sessions
JAY — Local musicians and storytellers are welcome to sign up for individual video recording sessions at the Upper Jay Art Center Recovery Lounge.
Health and safety protocols will be in place.
For sign up and inquiries, call 518-946-6074.
Arts council hires administrator
WESTPORT — The Essex County Arts Council is welcoming Susan Hughes of Elizabethtown as its new Arts Administrator.
Hughes is a singer/director/performer who has been active in various arts organizations around the county since 1989, including working for ECAC from 1990 to 1998.
