LPCA Calls for Zoom-Ready Play Submissions
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Center for the Arts is proud to announce the Zoom Play Festival, an opportunity for theater artists to create and share new works adapted for the current landscape.
The LPCA is accepting submissions for new, one-act plays written to be performed on Zoom until Sept. 4
All submissions for the Zoom Play Festival should be sent to Director of Education & Outreach Tara Palen at tara@lakeplacidarts.org. A panel of theater professionals will judge the plays, announcing the winners on Sept. 21.
The winners will each receive $250 as well as the opportunity for a live Zoom performance of their play.
To keep this opportunity accessible for playwrights from all backgrounds, a submission fee is not required.
Donations towards the project are welcome, however, and can be made through a link on the LCPA website.
For more information about the Zoom Play Festival, including entry requirements, visit www.lakeplacidarts.org/virtual-experiences/zoom-play-festival-submissions.
Essex County Arts Council accepting grant applications
WESTPORT — The Essex County Arts Council is still accepting applications for its Artist Career Development Grants.
Applications for the grants, meant to assist Essex County artists with specific projects or opportunities that "will provide a significant impact and expansion to their art career," can be submitted until Sept. 15.
Examples of activities or expenses that the grants can fund include documentation of work, rental of materials or equipment, travel or accommodation costs, hiring of technical support, promotional expenses and exhibition, registration, tuition, workshop or mentorship fees.
Full details about the grant and an application form can be found online at tinyurl.com/yykk5a7h.
Arts alliance searching for potential exhibits
LAKE PLACID — The Arts Alliance of Lake Placid, a sub-committee of the Lake Placid/North Elba Development Commission, is aiming to bring the story of the community's robust artistic, cultural and historic achievements to the forefront with exhibits in vacant store fronts along Main Street.
“Our goal is to educate our residents and visitors about who we are and the rich culture and history that we have here,” said Lori Fitzgerald, Chairperson of the Arts Alliance. “It is an opportunity for local organizations and artists to showcase themselves in a very public way, while also filling vacant spaces with beautiful displays that will engage and delight.”
The initial installations include a collage of student artwork developed by the Lake Placid Center for the Arts, this exhibit is a compilation of art submitted for a show at the LPCA Gallery last year.
Gallery 46 on Main St will feature two paintings by Patricia Bellerose, depicting the Lake Placid Sinfonietta at work.
The Lake Placid Sinfonietta and the Lake Placid/North Elba Historical Society have partnered on a piece which tells the story of four famous musicians with ties to Lake Placid.
More exhibits are in the process of being developed and will be added as they are completed.
Organizations or artists who are interested in creating an exhibit should contact Lori Fitzgerald at lorifitzgerald310@hotmail.com to have their idea presented to the Alliance for consideration.
