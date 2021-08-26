Strand Center accepting submissions for juried show
PLATTSBURGH — The Strand Center for the Arts annually hosts a juried show open to artists of all ages and mediums.
This year, the theme of the show is “Bring Your Best!” This is an open theme, where participants are encouraged to submit their best abstract or representational artwork for this competition.
Entries may be in the form of any media, including (but not limited to) painting, drawing, photography, jewelry, sculpture, fiber, ceramics, glass, printmaking, mixed media, and woodwork. Two-dimensional work must be framed under glass or plexi-glass and be backed with wire for hanging. All work must be labeled on the back with the artist’s name and contact information (phone/email) as well as the title, medium, and price of the artwork.
Submission fees start at $25 for Strand Center Members and college students. The Best in Show and second place contestants will be awarded a cash prize. The Best in Show artist will have an opportunity to have an exhibition at The Strand Center within the next two years. Artists can download the full guidelines and submission form at our website at www.strandcenter.org or pick them up in our offices at 23 Brinkerhoff Street in Plattsburgh.
Drop-off for submissions will run from Saturday, Sept. 9 to Saturday, Sept. 17, during regular office hours. All submissions must be received by September 17; there will be no exception to this deadline.
Work should be dropped off at the reception desk in the Main Gallery at 23 Brinkerhoff Street in downtown Plattsburgh. An entry fee is required with your submission. If not received before the judging day the submission will not be judged. All accepted and unselected works will receive notification via email or phone by Sept. 24. Pick up dates for selected works will be from Nov. 1 through Nov. 9.
Artwork that is not selected can be picked up Sept. 27 through Oct. 5 during regular office hours.
“Bring Your Best!” will be on view in The Strand Center Community Gallery from Oct. 1 to Oct. 29. The Opening Reception and Award Ceremony will take place Friday, Oct. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. and is free and open to the public. For more information on these exhibits, upcoming events, concerts or classes happening at The Strand Center for the Arts, call 518-563-1604 or visit www.strandcenter.org.
Stickwork Sculpture completed at The Wild Center, now open to public
TUPPER LAKE — Recently, The Wild Center unveiled the completed Stickwork sculpture by Patrick Dougherty as its newest outdoor exhibit.
After a three-week process, the final structure is now open to the public, with guests invited to immerse themselves in the art, walking around and through the elaborate sculpture
Since the beginning of August, stick sculpture artist Patrick Dougherty has been working on The Wild Center’s campus with a crew of volunteers to create the piece. Using thousands of locally sourced saplings, the team intricately wove the sticks together to form the larger-than-life sculpture, inspired by The Wild Center itself. The twisted creation is located near The Wild Center’s Wild Walk, where it will remain for several years until it naturally deteriorates on its own.
In line with The Wild Center’s sustainability practices, all saplings were harvested locally, on private land near the roadside. The pre-commercial harvesting was part of a thinning meant to maintain the roads and allow selected trees to thrive by reducing competition. The saplings would have typically been cut for road maintenance and laid to decompose on the roadside. Truly engrained in what The Wild Center believes, Dougherty’s project was able to provide a natural and renewable reason for the saplings.
Materials and support for the project provided by local companies: Christmas Farm & Forestry, Charley Pond Preserve, Curran Renewable Energy, Deerland Property Services, Fisher Tree Care, Molpus Woodlands Group, and Seaway Timber Harvesting.
Once the local red and sugar maple sticks and branches were harvested, they were stripped and used within the structure. Inspired visitors are welcome to try their hand at creating a Stickwork sculpture by adding to the frame that has been built in the Pines Play Area. Natural materials will be available for visitors of all ages and abilities to help weave an almost six foot tall tunnel.
“With The Wild Center’s deep love and appreciation for nature, it was very important to us to find a sustainable source for the saplings. We are delighted to be able to extend the lifecycle of these sticks and branches and breathe new, artistic life into them,” said Stephanie Ratcliffe, Director of The Wild Center.
“It has been a pleasure having Patrick Dougherty on-site the past few weeks, and being able to watch this masterpiece unfold before our eyes. Guests were already excited to see a sculpture of this magnitude made from raw materials, and now they’re able to walk through it!” said Hillarie Logan-Dechene, Deputy Director of The Wild Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.