Essex Theatre Company holding auditions
ESSEX — The Essex Theatre Company will hold auditions for Paul Zindel's award-winning drama "The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds" on Saturday and Sunday, April 10 and 11.
The auditions will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Willsboro Visitors Center for an August production.
Parts are available for three teenage girls and two women.
COVID-19 guidelines will be respected. Rehearsals begin on June 25 with five performances from August 6 to 15.
Come and read from the script provided. All welcome. For further questions, email etheatre@essextheatre.org.
